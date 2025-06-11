MEC Florence Radzilani applauds 83 year old Johannes Mosehla for Comrades Marathon feat

The MEC responsible for Social Development, Ms Florence Radzilani, has heaped praises and applause on 83-year-old Johannes Mosehla for completing the Comrades Marathon and breaking the record previously held by 80-year-old Wally Hayward.

Mosehla, who hails from Sekhukhune and is a member of Polokwane Athletics Club, joined over 22 000 runners on Sunday to participate in the ultimate human race of 89.9 km, eventually completing it in 11 hours and 47 minutes.

Heaping praises on Mosehla’s achievement, MEC Radzilani described his participation and completion of the marathon before the cut-off time as “a phenomenal feat of endurance, determination and resilience.”

Mosehla first participated in the Comrades Marathon at the age of 63 in 2005. Radzilani expressed that Mosehla stands as a beacon of hope and a shining example to all older persons across the province. “He exemplifies what it means to age with dignity, strength and purpose. He is a living embodiment of the values behind the Golden Games and we believe he can serve as a legendary ambassador to encourage older persons to participate in sport and embrace healthy and active lifestyles,” said Radzilani.

She added that the Department of Social Development celebrates Ntate Mosehla. “You have etched your name into history not only as the oldest Comrades Marathon runner but as a symbol of hope, perseverance and the power of the human spirit.”

