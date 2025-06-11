Minister Blade Nzimande on meeting with Chinese Association for Science and Technology and Chinese Academy of Social Sciences

On Monday, 9 June, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Prof Blade Nzimande, continued his programme of strategic engagements with key science institutions, as part of his official visit to the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

In the morning, the Minister visited the Chinese Association for Science and Technology (CAST). Later on the same day, he visited the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS).

At both institutions, the Minister was received by the heads of these institutions and was taken on a tour of their facilities.

Minister Nzimande also had an opportunity to deliver remarks during the formal engagements with the executive leadership of both institutions.

Expressing the DSTI's commitment to continue working with the Chinese Association of Science and Technology, Minister Nzimande stated that “South Africa wants to learn from the Chinese experience in such areas as science popularisation and building a national consensus on the importance of science, enhancing science coordination across government, developing the next generation of scientific talent, and science careers and education.”

Expressing his appreciation for the work that is being done by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Minister Nzimande stated that “the work that is being done by the Academy is of particular interest to us because it resonates with the important role that our Department of Science, Technology and Innovation attaches to the social sciences and humanities.”

Minister Nzimande’s visit to the People’s Republic of China will culminate in his participation in the Second Ministerial Belt and Road Science and Technology Conference, scheduled to take place in Chengdu, China from 11 to 12 June 2025.

The conference is held under the theme “Together for innovation, development for all – jointly building a scientific and technological innovation community for the Belt and Road.”

Part of the Minister’s delegation includes senior executives from the entities of the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and South Africa’s National System of Innovation such as the National Research Foundation (NRF), the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), the Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC), and the South African National Space Agency (SANSA), the National Advisory Council on Innovation (NACI), the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions (SACNASP), the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF), as well as specialist in Indigenous Knowledge Systems, Professor Motlalepula Matsabisa of the University of the Free State.

