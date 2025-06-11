Eastern Cape Office of the Premier on impact of flooding and strong winds

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government wishes to provide an update on the recent flooding and strong winds that have severely affected the province over the past two days.

Currently, the death toll following the torrential rain and severe weather conditions in the OR Tambo District Municipality has risen to nine. Over the past two days, the relentless downpours have led to devastating flooding and landslides, resulting in multiple fatalities and significant damage to property and infrastructure.

A combined multi-disciplinary Emergency Services team has been established and continues to search for the school bus that was swept away with school children yesterday morning.

The search was suspended last night and is scheduled to resume this morning.

Latest reports also indicate that in OR Tambo District Municipality, hundreds of people have been displaced and are housed in different community halls, while in Amathole district, more than 200 people have been relocated from Sikiti Informal Settlement to A.B. Bam Primary School, with hundreds of people from Eugene and Zithulele Informal Settlements housed at Butterworth Town Hall. Power outages have also been reported in some areas due to the torrential rains in both district municipalities.

In Amathole District, major damages also occurred to the Butterworth Water Treatment Works, where pumps and some electrical control panels submerged in water. As a result, the Treatment Works is currently unable to produce water. Assessment in damages have been conducted, arrangements for urgent repairs are underway.

Through South African South African Social Agency (SASSA), working together with the department of Social Development and the affected municipalities, affected communities are provided with hot meals and essentials to those housed in community halls and temporary shelters.

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane extends his deepest condolences to the families and communities affected by the tragic loss of life following the recent torrential rain and severe weather conditions.

Premier Mabuyane stated, “It is with a heavy heart that I address our province during this difficult time. The loss of life is a tragedy that affects us all, and my thoughts and prayers are with the families who are grieving. We stand in solidarity with the affected communities and are committed to providing the necessary support and assistance during this challenging period.”

Premier Mabuyane has deployed Members of the Executive Council to support the O.R. Tambo District Municipality in its efforts to rescue citizens including ensuring the provision of necessary resources.

In light of the disaster, the Premier has mobilised provincial resources to assist with rescue and recovery efforts, with emergency services actively working on the ground to assess the situation, provide aid to those in need, and ensure the safety of residents in the hardest-hit areas. “We are coordinating with local municipalities and disaster management teams to respond effectively to this emergency. Our priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our citizens,” he added.

Premier Mabuyane also urged community members to exercise caution in the wake of the severe weather. “We encourage residents to stay informed about the weather conditions and adhere to any safety advisories issued by local authorities. Your safety is of utmost importance, and we must work together to navigate these challenging circumstances.”

The province’s disaster management units, emergency services, and local municipalities are collaborating to stabilise affected areas, provide immediate support, and restore essential services.

Furthermore, provincial departments and municipal officials are continuously meeting to consolidate additional relief efforts for the affected communities.

Premier Mabuyane will visit the OR Tambo District Municipality tomorrow the 11th June 2025 at 09h00.

