CloudIBN Launches All-Encompassing VAPT Services for US Enterprises: A Game-Changer in Cybersecurity Resilience

CloudIBN’s new VAPT services helps US businesses identify hidden cyber risks with automated scans, manual tests, and compliance-focused reports.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CloudIBN, a trusted leader in cloud and cybersecurity solutions, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive VAPT Services for enterprises across the United States. With the growing scale and complexity of cyber threats, this service expansion is a critical step toward empowering U.S. businesses with next-generation security capabilities to protect digital assets, customer data, and operational continuity.Why VA & PT Services Matter More Than EverThe stakes have never been higher for organizations managing sensitive data, remote infrastructure, or customer-facing platforms. According to a 2024 Gartner study, global cybercrime is projected to cost businesses over $13 trillion annually by 2028. Amidst this evolving landscape, VA & PT Services are no longer optional—they’re foundational to building resilient security frameworks.Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) is a dual-layered security approach that uncovers system vulnerabilities before attackers do. While a Vulnerability Assessment identifies known weaknesses, Penetration Testing simulates real-world attacks to exploit these flaws, thereby revealing how deeply they can be compromised.“Our VA & PT Services are tailored to simulate real-time cyberattacks and identify both surface-level and deeply embedded vulnerabilities,” said Ajay Mehta, CEO of CloudIBN. “We're offering more than just a scan—we're delivering insight, strategy, and enterprise-level peace of mind.”Are you curious about how vulnerable your infrastructure is? Schedule a free VAPT consultation with CloudIBN today: https://www.cloudibn.com/contact/ What Makes CloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Service Unique?CloudIBN has refined a holistic methodology that blends automation, manual expertise, and compliance-driven intelligence to deliver actionable results. Each engagement follows a structured five-phase model:1. Requirement Analysis & Scoping – Understanding business objectives, compliance needs (e.g., HIPAA, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001), and technical environments.2. Automated Vulnerability Scanning – Utilizing industry-leading tools to detect known weaknesses in networks, applications, and endpoints.3. Manual Penetration Testing – Ethical hackers simulate real-world cyberattacks to assess the severity and exploitability of each vulnerability.4. Risk Prioritization & Reporting – Customized dashboards with CVSS scores, risk levels, threat vectors, and remediation timelines.5. Remediation Support & Retesting – Expert guidance for patching and validation to ensure weaknesses are fully resolved.Addressing Industry-Specific ThreatsCloudIBN’s VAPT Audit Service are customized across multiple verticals including:1. Healthcare – Ensuring HIPAA-compliant security postures for EHR systems and IoT medical devices.2. Finance – Reinforcing defences against phishing, ransomware, and payment fraud in digital banking.3. E-commerce & Retail – Securing web applications, APIs, and customer databases from injection attacks and zero-day exploits.4. Government & Public Sector – Strengthening infrastructure resilience for mission-critical systems.With over 20 years of experience serving regulated industries, CloudIBN understands that compliance and cybersecurity go hand in hand.Protect what matters is most to partner with CloudIBN to proactively eliminate cyber risks. Contact our cybersecurity team today to request a tailored proposal: ttps:// www.cloudibn.com/lp/pr-vapt-services-in-usa/ Commitment to Innovation and TrustUnlike cookie-cutter solutions, CloudIBN’s approach is rooted in continuous innovation, transparency, and accountability. The newly launched VA & PT Services integrate AI-assisted threat modelling, zero-trust architecture audits, and real-time threat intelligence to ensure clients are always a step ahead of adversaries.In addition, clients receive:1. 24/7 Incident Monitoring Support2. Compliance Reporting Assistance3. Quarterly Threat Landscape Reviews4. Dedicated Security ConsultantsCloudIBN’s newly launched VAPT audit services mark a significant leap forward in cybersecurity for U.S. enterprises. By combining automation, expert testing, and compliance-driven insights, CloudIBN empowers organizations to proactively identify and eliminate vulnerabilities. This launch reinforces their commitment to delivering tailored, enterprise-grade security solutions in an increasingly threat-prone digital world.Related Services:Cybersecurity Services:About CloudIBNFounded in 1999, CloudIBN is an ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 certified IT and Cybersecurity service provider. As a Microsoft Cloud Managed Services Partner, IBN specializes in VAPT, SIEM-SOAR consulting and deployment, cloud security, and compliance consulting. With a team of experienced lead auditors and cybersecurity specialists, IBN is committed to securing digital infrastructures worldwide.

