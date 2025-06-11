President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Africa Green Hydrogen Summit, 12 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will tomorrow, Thursday 12 June 2025, address the inaugural Africa Green Hydrogen Summit.

The two days Summit takes place in Cape Town from 12 to 13 June 2025, under the theme, “Unlocking Africa’s Green Hydrogen Potential for Sustainable Growth”.

This innovative Summit convene African energy ministers, policy makers, investors, developers, technology partners, and research institutions to shape the continent’s emerging green hydrogen sector.

It is envisaged that the Summit discussions will focus on market approaches, investment opportunities, technology deployment, and Africa’s position in the global green hydrogen value chain.

The Africa Green Hydrogen Summit 2025 arrives at a pivotal moment for the continent’s clean energy transition.

The Africa Green Hydrogen Summit address will take place as follows:

Date: 12 June 2025

Venue: Century City Conference Centre, Cape Town

Time: 10h00

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates