Cleaning Products Market Size to worth USD 254.54 Billion by 2032, says Coherent Market Insights

Burlingame, CA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Cleaning Products Market size was valued at USD 163.45 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 254.54 Billion by 2032, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.53% from 2025 to 2032. Consumers are increasingly seeking convenient cleaning products that offer effective surface cleaning and disinfection. Advances in cleaning formulations—designed to eliminate more germs in less time—along with the introduction of multifunctional products, are expected to further propel market growth.

Global Cleaning Products Market Key Takeaways

Global demand for cleaning products will likely increase at a steady CAGR of 6.5% throughout the assessment period.

By product type, surface cleaners segment is projected to generate a revenue of around USD 61.13 Bn in 2025.

Based on application, toilet segment is expected to account for nearly one-fifth of the global cleaning products market share in 2025.

By end user, commercial segment is anticipated to dominate the industry, generating a revenue of around USD 92.34 Bn by 2025.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the leading consumer of cleaning products, owing to rising hygiene awareness, rapid urbanization, and increasing government initiatives. The region is set to account for nearly one-third of the global cleaning products market revenue share in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest cleaning products market analysis, Middle East is expected to exhibit fastest-growth during the assessment period. It will likely account for more than 1/4 of the total revenue share in the cleaning products market by 2025.

Growing Health and Hygiene Awareness Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest cleaning products market report highlights major factors driving the industry’s growth. Increasing awareness about health and hygiene is one such prominent growth driver.

The looming threat of disease outbreaks, like that of COVID-19, has significantly heightened public consciousness regarding the importance of cleanliness. This shift in consumer behavior is expected to drive demand for cleaning products across residential and commercial sectors.

Modern consumers now prioritize maintaining hygienic environments in homes, workplaces, and public spaces. As a result, they increasingly use cleaning products like surface cleaners and disinfectants to eliminate pathogens like viruses and bacteria, thereby fostering market growth.

Environmental Concerns and Counterfeit Products Limiting Market Growth

The prospective cleaning products market outlook looks optimistic. However, growing environmental concerns and penetration of counterfeit cleaning products might limit market growth to some extent.

Many cleaning products contain harmful chemicals which can cause health issues and environmental pollution. This has led to heightened consumer awareness and regulatory scrutiny, which could reduce the overall cleaning products market demand.

Counterfeit cleaning products are increasingly making their way into the market, affecting consumer trust and brand loyalty. This infiltration can also negatively impact the cleaning products market growth during the forecast period.

Expanding Usage in Hospitality and Healthcare Sectors Unlocking New Opportunities

More stringent cleanliness and hygiene standards are being enforced in hotels, hospitals, and public spaces to improve public safety and health. This is driving increased use of cleaning products in these areas, thereby creating lucrative growth opportunities for cleaning product manufacturers.

Increasing number of nuclear families, especially in developed and developing nations, will also positively impact sales of cleaning products. This is because every household needs its own set of cleaning supplies like toilet cleaners, laundry detergents, and dishwashing products.

Impact of AI Trend on the Cleaning Products Market

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is significantly influencing the cleaning products market. It helps cleaning product manufacturers streamline operations, accelerate product innovation, and enhance customer engagement.

Companies use AI-driven insights to predict consumer preferences, optimize supply chains, and develop eco-friendly, efficient cleaning formulations. Smart cleaning technologies like AI-powered robotic cleaners and automated dispensing systems are also gaining traction, further boosting demand for compatible cleaning products.

Unilever leads from the forefront when it comes to AI adoption. The company recently launched a new line of AI-integrated systems under its ‘Clean Future’ initiative. These new systems use AI to analyze user cleaning habits as well as optimize detergent usage in real time.

Emerging Cleaning Products Market Trends

Ongoing product innovation is a key growth-shaping trend in the market. Companies are constantly innovating to stand out from the crowd. For instance, they are focusing on developing multi-purpose, convenient, and user-friendly cleaning products to align with evolving consumer preferences and lifestyles.

Sustainability is another prominent trend in the cleaning products industry. Modern consumers demand sustainable and eco-friendly products. This is prompting cleaning product manufacturers to use natural or plant-based ingredients and recyclable or biodegradable packaging. Growing popularity of these sustainable cleaning products will bode well for the target market.

Cleaning product companies are also integrating smart technologies like automated dispensers to improve convenience as well as user experience. These innovations are expected to boost growth of the cleaning products market in the coming years.

Rising online sales of cleaning products will continue to provide a strong thrust for market expansion. Online platforms are making it easier for consumers to access a wide range of cleaning products.

Analyst’s View

“The global cleaning products market is witnessing consistent growth, owing to rising health and hygiene awareness, continuous innovation in formulations, and increased demand from the healthcare and hospitality sectors,” said a senior analyst at CMI.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Cleaning Products Market

Event Description and Impact Post-Pandemic Shift to Preventive Hygiene Description: People are realizing the importance of cleanliness and hygiene, particularly after the COVID-19 pandemic, to tackle disease spread. Impact: There is a significant demand for hospital-grade disinfectants, multi-surface sanitizers, antiviral sprays, and long-lasting antimicrobial coatings. Rising Demand for Sustainable and Biodegradable Products Description: Stricter global regulations as well as consumer demand are driving a shift away from harsh chemicals toward eco-friendly, refillable products. Impact: Many brands are investing in plant-based surfactants, enzyme-based cleaners, and waterless formulations, as well as launching refill stations and subscription models to reduce plastic waste. Digital Transformation & Expanding E-commerce Description: Rise in e-commerce, triggered by pandemic lockdowns, has made online channels primary sales drivers for cleaning products. Impact: Brands use data analytics to personalize offers, while D2C models and influencers shape consumer choices.

Competitor Insights

Key companies in cleaning products market research report:

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble Co.

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

SC Johnson & Son, Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Clorox Company

Ecolab Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

S.C. Johnson Professional

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd.

Amway Corporation



Key Developments

In April 2025, Unilever introduced the Cif Infinite Clean, a new cleaning spray that uses pioneering bioscience technology and natural power of probiotics to keep homes cleaner for longer.

In August 2024, Ecolab announced the availability of its four new cleaning solutions, including Ammonia-Free Pro Glass Cleaner and Multi-Surface Cleaner Spray Bottle and Wood Deck and Fence Pressure Wash Concentrate Outdoor Cleaner, through online and in stores throughout North America.

In April 2024, The Clorox Company expanded its cleaning products portfolio with the launch of several new solutions. These include Pine-Sol Concentrated Multi-Surface Cleaners and Clorox Foaming Toilet Bomb Toilet Bowl Cleaners, among others.

Market Segmentation

Product Type Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Surface Cleaners

Laundry Detergents

Dishwashing Products

Toilet Cleaners

Others



Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Toilet

Kitchen

Floor

Surface

Laundry

Hand/Personal Care

Others



End-user Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Household

Commercial

Distribution Channel Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Convenience Stores

Others

Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2020 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East

Africa South Africa North Africa Central Africa



