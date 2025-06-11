Timor-Leste Makes Waves with Southeast Asia’s First-Ever Government-Led Ocean Parade

Wed. 11 of June of 2025, 16:27h

The Ninth Constitutional Government of Timor-Leste proudly hosted a first-ever government-led “Dili Ocean Parade,” marking a historic milestone for the Southeast Asia region. This vibrant celebration was one the highlights of Timor-Leste’s World Ocean Week 2025, held from 1 to 8 June.

The Parade took place on Saturday 7 June and transformed the coastline of Dili into a celebration of a ‘Sea of Blue’. The parade began in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation and made its way along the vibrant coastal area stopping at the Dili Port, just a short distance from the Government Palace. The event was officially opened by the President of the Republic, José Ramos-Horta, Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and Vice Prime Minister Francisco Kalbuadi Lay, who also serves as Minister Coordinator for Economic Affairs and Minister of Tourism and Environment.

The parade was organised by the Ministry of Tourism and Environment with support from the Land and Maritime Boundary Office (LMBO) and drew thousands of participants from Dili as well as representatives from numerous municipalities. Participants ranged from government agencies, development partners, NGOs, community groups, municipalities, educational institutions to members of the private sector. Dressed in ocean-themed costumes and colours, the crowd marched with decorated vehicles, spreading a vibrant message that celebrated the ocean's wonders and called for its preservation and protection for future generations.

Held during World Ocean Week 2025, the Dili Ocean Parade celebrated Timor-Leste’s strong connection to the sea and highlighted the nation’s commitment to marine conservation. The event focused on increasing public awareness of the ocean’s significance and fostering national pride alongside a shared responsibility to safeguard marine resources, promote sustainable ocean management, advance Timor-Leste’s Blue Economy vision, while sending a compelling message to the global and regional community on the urgent need to protect our shared ocean.

The parade concluded with an Ocean Gastronomic Festival at Dili Port, showcasing the many opportunities the ocean provides to support and improve livelihoods in Timor-Leste, along with entertainment and cultural performances by community groups.

The Government of Timor-Leste expressed its gratitude for the dedication and participation of all stakeholders in making the first-ever government-led ocean parade a great success.

(media LMBO)