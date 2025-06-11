VERSE token launch surpasses $1B market cap within minutes of going live on Pump.fun

Smart wallets push VerseWorld’s governance and utility token to the top ranks moments after launch.





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VerseWorld, the hyper-realistic metaverse fusing real-world culture with immersive digital experiences, has launched its native token, VERSE, on the Solana-based platform Pump.fun. The launch saw a rapid market response: within minutes, VERSE crossed a $1 billion market cap, ranking #1 in SmartMoney purchases by 22:40 Dubai, just 12 minutes after trading began.

https://x.com/VerseWorld/status/1932142004647202997

Designed to be more than a meme or hype token, VERSE powers VerseWorld’s broader vision: a cultural platform built on Web3 rails. With a fixed supply of 1 billion tokens, allocating 45% to reward users for participation, interaction, and building the VerseWorld ecosystem, VERSE is the fuel for a decentralized ecosystem of virtual experiences, real-world brand activations, and community governance.

“Too many metaverses promise immersion and deliver pixels. We’re changing that,” said Mickael Reignier, Co-Founder and CEO of VerseWorld. “VerseWorld is where reality meets imagination, and VERSE is the fuel that powers it all.”

VerseWorld’s platform already supports branded experiences for clients like Toyota, Lexus, and Dubai Police , and has been covered in Cointelegraph for bringing a hyper-realistic metaverse to the Epic Games Store. The VERSE token enables in-game transactions, staking and governance, creator economy incentives, and discounted marketplace fees, as outlined in its official litepaper .





Backed by notable investors including Gerard Lopez (Genii Capital, Mangrove Capital) and supported by professional market-maker Selini Capital, the VerseWorld token launch marks a new chapter in its global expansion.

“Our goal? Build a metaverse people actually use,” added Reignier. “No hype. Real engagement. Real rewards. Real-world impact.”

About VerseWorld

VerseWorld is “The Internet of Reality,” a hyper-realistic metaverse platform connecting global communities, creators, and brands through immersive virtual experiences and real-world integrations. VERSE is the native utility token powering transactions, governance, and rewards across the VerseWorld ecosystem.

Learn more at www.verseworld.com

Read the litepaper: Click here

Media contact:

Mickael Reignier

CEO & Co-Founder

mr@verseworld.com

