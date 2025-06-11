The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Phone Case Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

It will grow to $20.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights - market sizing & forecasts through 2034.

What Does The Data On The Phone Case Market Size Indicate?

The phone case market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $15.49 billion in 2024 to $16.41 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing smartphone adoption, a rise in disposable income, demand for phone protection, the growth of e-commerce platforms, and the emergence of affordable phone accessories.

What Are The Market Projections For The Phone Case Industry?

The phone case market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $20.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for personalized cases, growth in the foldable phone segment, expansion of 5G smartphones, increasing focus on sustainability, and integration of multifunctional features. Major trends in the forecast period include the use of eco-friendly materials, the adoption of smart cases with sensors, the rise in artist-collaborated designs, the surge in customizable 3D-printed cases, and the premiumization of phone accessories.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Phone Case Market?

The rising popularity of smartphones is expected to propel the growth of the phone case market going forward. Smartphones are portable devices combining communication, internet connectivity, and multimedia functions in a single, accessible platform. The popularity of smartphones is due to advancements in 5G connectivity, enhancing user experience and accessibility. Phone cases help protect smartphones from damage, extending their lifespan, and allowing users to personalize their devices for style and functionality. For instance, in October 2023, according to a report published by the GSM Association GSMA, a UK-based trade organization, smartphone ownership reached 54% of the global population in 2023, equating to approximately 4.3 billion users worldwide. Therefore, the rising popularity of smartphones is driving growth in the phone case market.

Which Companies Are The Key Industry Players In This Market?

Major companies operating in the phone case market are Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Pelican Products Inc., Belkin International Inc., Tech21, Case Mate Inc., HK HuaRui Plastic Hardware Limited, Spigen Inc., Urban Armor Gear LLC, CG Mobile, Evutec Corporation, Cygnett, Griffin Technology Inc., Poetic Cases Inc., Element Case Inc., Moshi Corp., Vinci Brands LLC, Incipio LLC, Catalyst, Ringke.

What Are The Emerging Trends In Phone Case Market?

Major companies operating in the phone case market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as fully Qi wireless charging-compatible cases, to enhance functionality without compromising device protection. Fully Qi wireless charging-compatible cases are protective phone covers specifically designed to support seamless charging through Qi-standard wireless chargers without removing the case, ensuring efficient power transfer and maintaining device convenience. For instance, in February 2022, Atom Studios, a UK-based electronics company, launched a sustainable range of phone cases for Samsung phones. These cases are made from sand-based silicone, providing an eco-friendly alternative to conventional plastics, and feature a soft-touch, non-slip surface with a microfiber lining for added protection. The product is also compatible with Qi wireless charging, emphasizing Atom Studios’ commitment to blending sustainability with sleek and functional design for environmentally conscious consumers.

How Is The Phone Case Market Segmented?

The phone case market covered in this report is segmented –

1 By Type: Plastic, Silica Gel, Leather, Other Types

2 By Product: Body Glove, Pouch, Phone Skin, Hybrid Cases, Other Products

3 By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

Subsegments:

1 By Plastic: Polycarbonate PC, Thermoplastic Polyurethane TPU, Polypropylene PP, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene ABS

2 By Silica Gel: Liquid Silicone Rubber LSR, High-Temperature Vulcanized HTV Silicone, Room-Temperature Vulcanized RTV Silicone

3 By Leather: Genuine Leather, Synthetic Leather, Vegan Leather

4 By Other Types: Metal Cases, Wooden Cases, Fabric Cases, Hybrid And Composite Material Cases

What About Regional Insights In The Phone Case Market?

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the phone case market in 2024. The regions covered in the phone case market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

