The Business Research Company's Global Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market Forecast: Key Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities from 2025 to 2034

It will grow to $2.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

How Has The Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market Grown?

The pickleball clothing and apparel market has seen considerable growth in recent years. As per the latest data, the market is projected to increase from $1.31 billion in 2024 to $1.46 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 11.1%. This growth is attributed to a rise in the popularity of pickleball, increasing participation in recreational sports, a burgeoning demand for athleisure clothing, and more impressionable social media influence and increase in pickleball tournaments.

What's In Store For The Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market In The Next Few Years?

The market is expected to witness substantial growth, ballooning to $2.19 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 10.7%. This growth can be attributed to a heightened focus on performance-enhancing apparel, expansion of the pickleball community, a surge in female participation, a boom in online retail, and rising health consciousness and fitness trends. Key trends in the forecast period include advancements in sportswear technology, innovations in moisture-wicking materials, development of eco-friendly fabrics, the rise of customization, personalization, and the evolution of smart clothing.

What Factors Is The Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market Growth Propelled?

The increasing popularity of sports is expected to be a significant driver propelling the expansion of the pickleball clothing and apparel market. Sporting activities, often competitive, involve skill and physical effort, governed by rules or customs. As individuals become more health-conscious, they recognize the importance of physical fitness in maintaining a healthy lifestyle and preventing chronic diseases. This trend is encouraging a rise in sport engagements. Pickleball clothing and apparel enhance sports performance by providing comfort, flexibility, and moisture-wicking features that support agility and enduring performance on the court. This fact is supported by the Eurostat data from November 2024, which reported a 16.7% increase in value-added to the European Union sports sector, amounting to approximately USD 30.6 billion, in 2022 compared to 2021. Therefore, the escalating demand for sports continues to drive the growth of the pickleball clothing and apparel market.

Which Major Industry Players Are Dominating The Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market?

High-profile companies operating in the pickleball clothing and apparel market include Nike Inc., Adidas AG, PUMA SE, Lululemon Athletica Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS Corporation, Fila Holdings Corp., Tory Burch LLC, Head Sports GmbH, Franklin Sports Inc., Babolat VS, Selkirk Sport LLC, Pickleball Inc., Gamma Sports Inc., pickleballbella, Lotto Sport Italia S.p.A., Zensah Inc., Civil Apparel LLC, Good Get Apparel LLC, The Kitchen Dink.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market?

Major players in this market are focusing on developing innovative sportswear, such as specialized sports apparel, to elevate the game and style standards. Get Apparel LLC, for example, launched a premium pickleball clothing line in November 2024 that combines style, comfort, and performance.

In Which Segments Is The Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market Divided?

The market segments encompassed in the report are:

1 By Product Type: Tops, Bottoms, Outerwear, Accessories

2 By Gender: Men’s Apparel, Women’s Apparel, Unisex Apparel

3 By Standard: General Standard, Professional Standard

4 By Occasion-Based: Play Occasions, Seasonal Occasions, Event-Based Purchases

5 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail

Moreover, it dives deeper into categories, ranging from tops like T-Shirts, Polo Shirts, Tank Tops, Long-Sleeve Shirts, Sleeveless Tops to bottoms like Shorts, Skirts, Skorts, Leggings, Pants, and so on.

What Are The Regional Performance Trends In The Pickleball Clothing And Apparel Market?

North America was the largest regional player in the pickleball clothing and apparel market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions examined in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

