XRP News: XpFinance Surpasses 35 Percent Of Presale Allocation As The Bullish Momentum On $XRP Price Continues





VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpFinance , a decentralized lending and borrowing protocol on the XRP Ledger, announced today that its presale has rapidly climbed past 35 percent of its 100,000 XRP softcap.

With fewer than seven days remaining till the end of the presale, investor momentum shows no signs of slowing as XRP continues to trade around $2.30 and market enthusiasm builds.

Investors are seizing this opportunity to secure XPF tokens at a compelling presale rate of one XRP for 200 XPF before the sale closes.

Join XPF Token Presale

Upon completion, XPF will list on leading XRPL decentralized exchanges: XPMarket and Sologenic at one XRP for 140 XPF, instantly rewarding early participants with a guaranteed 30 percent upside from the moment trading begins.

Why XpFinance Is Capturing Market Attention

While XRP’s throughput and efficiency have long set it apart, DeFi activity on XRPL has lagged behind competing chains. XpFinance bridges that gap by offering transparent, noncustodial lending and borrowing.

Users retain full custody of their XRP, eliminating hidden fees and counterparty risk.

Every transaction, whether depositing into a lending pool, drawing a loan, or staking XPF occurs on-chain in seconds at minimal cost.

Key Benefits for XPF Token Holders

Passive XRP Income: Stake XPF to earn continuous XRP rewards drawn from protocol transaction fees.

Lower Borrowing Costs: Holding XPF automatically reduces interest rates, maximizing borrower value.

Governance Influence: Vote on new asset listings, risk parameters, and protocol upgrades to shape XpFinance’s evolution.

These three pillars, yield, savings, and governance have resonated strongly with XRP whales and retail investors, driving the presale to surpass 35 percent in only days.

Buy XPF Tokens

First-Look Demo Arriving Next Week

Adding further momentum, XpFinance will release a live demo of its platform next week.

Participants will preview an intuitive lending dashboard showcasing deposit management, real-time interest tracking, and seamless loan origination.

This hands-on glimpse will demonstrate exactly how XpFinance transforms decentralized lending on XRPL.

How To Join In XPF Token Presale

With under seven days left, timing is crucial. Follow these simple steps to join the presale:

Acquire XRP: Buy XRP on reputable exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit.

Transfer to Wallet: Move XRP to a self-custody XRPL wallet like Xaman, XUMM, or Ledger.

Contribute To Presale: Visit https://xp.finance/presale , copy the presale deposit address, and send your XRP.

Set XPF Trustline: Add the XPF trustline to receive tokens automatically once the presale concludes.

Presale Snapshot

Softcap: 100,000 XRP (35 percent filled)



Presale Price: 1 XRP = 200 XPF



Listing Price: 1 XRP = 140 XPF (30 percent instant gain)

Join Xpfinance Presale Now

XpFinance represents a pivotal moment for XRP Ledger DeFi. With rapid presale uptake, a demonstrable 30 percent listing advantage, and a first-look demo on the horizon, early investors stand to benefit from both token gains and long-term platform growth.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in XRPL’s next major DeFi breakthrough.

Secure your XPF tokens today by joining the presale , join the Xpfinance telegram community to stay updated on latest news and announcements.

Join the Presale: https://xp.finance/presale



Telegram: https://t.me/xpfinancexrp



X: https://x.com/xpfinancexrp



Website: https://xp.finance



Contact: team@xp.finance

Contact:

Alex Carter

team@xp.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by XpFinance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.

Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/734a10b6-d31f-4054-becb-e3dcacab7e0c

XpFinance XpFinance

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.