Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Global Market Report 2025 offers comprehensive projections

The Business Research Company's Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's latest report explores market drivers, trends, regional insights - market sizing & forecasts through 2034.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial water reuse and recycling market size has seen substantive growth of late. It's projected to grow from $15.00 billion in 2024 to $16.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.9%. This growth can be linked to increasing water scarcity, urbanization, water treatment facilities, industrial water demand, and rising operational costs due to wastewater disposal.

Can The Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Market Size Keep The Current Upward Trend?

Yes, market projections indicate a positive growth trajectory for the industrial water reuse and recycling market size. It is expected to see robust growth in the next few years, reaching $23.80 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be accredited to rising demand for sustainable manufacturing practices, adoption of right-on-the-money water management systems, growing concerns over groundwater depletion, an increase in demand for smart water management solutions, and escalating operational costs of freshwater procurement.

What Are The Driving Forces Behind The Expansion In The Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Market?

Increased water scarcity is expected to act as a major catalyst for the growth of the industrial water reuse and recycling market. Water scarcity, a situation where the demand for water outstrips its available supply in a particular region, leads to insufficient access for basic needs. This crisis is intensifying due to climate change, resulting in altered precipitation patterns, frequent droughts, and increased evaporation, ultimately reducing water availability.

Which Are The Key Players In The Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Market?

Major companies operating in the industrial water reuse and recycling market include BASF SE, Siemens AG, Dow Inc., Veolia Environnement S.A., 3M Company, Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation, Kubota Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Xylem Inc., SUEZ Groupe S.A.S., MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Alfa Laval AB, Pentair plc, American Water Works Company Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Ovivo Inc., Trojan Technologies Group, Triveni Engineering And Industries Limited, Fluence Corporation Limited, Aquatech International Corporation, and Hydraloop Systems B.V.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Market?

Prominent firms operating in the industrial water reuse and recycling market are inclined towards developing innovative solutions, such as advanced oxidation processes, to intensify treatment efficiency, eliminate emerging contaminants, lessen environmental impact, and comply with stringent water quality regulations.

How Is The Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Market Segmented?

The industrial water reuse and recycling market is divided by technology, capacity, equipment, and end-user. The technology subtype includes membrane filtration technologies, chemical treatments, biological treatments, zero liquid discharge systems, and other technologies. Capacity segmentation involves sectors with less than 25,000L, 25,001 to 50,000 L, 50,001 L to 100,000 L, and more than 100,001 L. The categories for end users are residential, commercial, and industrial.

Regional Insights And Segments In The Industrial Water Reuse And Recycling Market?

North America held the lion's share in the industrial water reuse and recycling market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report covers a broad spectrum of geographies including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

