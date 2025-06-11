Global Event Management Tools Market Set For 9.4% Growth, Reaching $9.12 Billion By 2029

Event Management Tools Global Market Report 2025

The event management tools market has been showing strong growth over recent years, rising from $5.82 billion in 2024 to a projected $6.38 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.6%. This growth is attributed to factors including increasing demand for virtual events, rising need for real-time analytics, growing social media influence, demand for personalized attendee experiences, and the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions.

What is the projected market size and growth rate for the Event Management Tools market?

The event management tools market size is forecasted to experience strong growth in the next few years, reaching $9.12 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.4%. This growth is expected due to the increasing popularity of hybrid events, the use of data analytics, demand for sustainable event solutions, and rise in influencer-driven events. Other contributing factors are increasing cybersecurity concerns, the demand for a seamless user experience and the advancement in technology such as artificial intelligence AI, virtual and augmented reality integration, blockchain technology, facial recognition for check-in, and the Internet of Things IoT.

What are the key drivers of the Event Management Tools market growth?

A key driver of growth in the event management tools market is the increasing focus on attendee experience. Attendee experience refers to the satisfaction, engagement, and the ease with which participants are able to navigate an event, which is determined by factors such as content quality, level of interaction, personalization, and logistics of the event. This emphasis on enhancing the attendee experience is driving demand for event management tools which simplify event logistics, personalize interactions, and provide real-time communication, making events more engaging and effective.

Who are the significant players in the Event Management Tools market?

Some of the major companies playing a pivotal role in the event management tools market include Global Payments Inc., Zoom Video Communications Inc., RingCentral Inc., Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd, Eventbrite, and Momentus Technologies, among others. These companies are innovating and developing more advanced solutions, real-time event streaming, AI- powered chatbots, and tools for better engagement and efficiency.

How is the Event Management Tools market segmented?

The event management tools market is segmented by event type: Corporate Events, Social Events, and Entertainment Events; by functionality: Event Registration and Ticketing, Venue Management, Event Marketing and Promotion, and Agenda and Schedule Management. It is also segmented based on pricing model: Subscription-Based, One-Time License Fee, Freemium, and Pay-Per-Use; deployment mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based, and Hybrid; and end-user: Event Planners, Corporates, Non-profits, Educational Institutions, and Individuals.

What are the regional insights for the Event Management Tools market?

North America was the largest region in the event management tools market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period, which covers Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

