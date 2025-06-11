Western Cape on shootings in Langa

The Western Cape Government strongly condemns the latest shootings, this time in Langa, that occurred last night, 9 June in which 2 people died and another left wounded. The South African Police Service (SAPS) is investigating. The provincial government appeals to anyone with information to come forward and assist in ensuring those responsible are arrested.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku expressed his deep concern, “More lives have been lost to criminality. We cannot allow this to continue. These killings are robbing families of loved ones and placing the entire mini-bus taxi industry, as well as the communities it serves, under threat. I call on all role players to remain calm and allow the law to take its course. We must never accept violence as a way to resolve disputes. Protecting lives and ensuring safety across the public transport network remains central to our mission.”

The Western Cape Government’s response to this ongoing violence is coordinated across departments. The Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, Anroux Marais, has also condemned the recent killings.

Minister Marais stated, “I urge all stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue. Violence is not the answer. We will not tolerate these acts of violence. I urge the SAPS to deal decisively with those responsible for this violence.”

Minister Marais further confirmed that SAPS investigations are ongoing, and that law enforcement presence in affected areas has been intensified. Additional police resources, including City of Cape Town Law Enforcement and Provincial Traffic, have also been deployed. High-density patrols are being conducted along key routes between Somerset West and Mfuleni to stabilise the situation and prevent any further violence.

An urgent Mini-Bus Task Team meeting has been scheduled for Thursday, 12 June 2025, to bring together key stakeholders to find solutions through dialogue and coordinated action. The Department of Mobility, in close collaboration with safety and law enforcement agencies, remains focused on fostering peaceful resolutions and ensuring that public transport remains safe, reliable, and dignified for all who depend on it.

We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by these acts of violence. The Western Cape Government stands united in its efforts to restore peace and safeguard every commuter, operator, and transport worker in our province.

Media queries:

Muneera Allie

Western Cape Mobility Department - Head of Communication

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

Cell: 083 755 3213

#GovZAUpdates