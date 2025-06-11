Eastern Cape on lives lost to severe weather conditions

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government deeply regrets to announce that seven people have tragically lost their lives due to recent flooding emanating from inclement weather conditions in the province. These losses occurred amid intense cold and flooding conditions that have severely affected several communities in the province, however, the fatalities have for now been reported from various areas at the OR Tambo District Municipality.

Provincial Government regrets the tragic loss of life during this period and wishes to send condolences to the families of the bereaved. The severe weather conditions have also caused significant damages to road infrastructure, displacement of residents, and unfortunately loss of lives.

Police report have confirmed that six bodies were found along Decoligny village in Mthatha, while the seventh body was recovered at Tsolo near Bedlana River. The search is still ongoing regarding a minibus carrying school children that swept away earlier this morning.

As disaster management teams work tirelessly to assist affected households and secure the safety of residents, Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane has deployed Members of the

Executive Council to support the O.R. Tambo District Municipality in its efforts to rescue citizens including ensuring the provision of necessary resources.

As the weather persists, the province’s priority is the safety and well-being of residents, while working to mitigate damage to infrastructure and restore essential services.

Premier Mabuyane emphasised the urgent need for caution, urging community members to avoid flooded areas, remain alert on slippery roads, and promptly report any hazards to authorities. "This is a devastating reminder of nature’s force. We urge everyone to exercise extra caution in areas prone to flooding. Our disaster response teams are on high alert and committed to ensuring the community’s safety," he stated.

The province’s disaster management units, emergency services, and local municipalities are collaborating to stabilise affected areas, provide immediate support, and restore essential services.

Communities are urged to follow official updates from the Provincial Government and the South African Weather Services, and to prioritise safety above all else during these dangerous weather conditions.

A central coordination effort is being managed through the Joint Operations Centre (JOC), overseeing the entire flood response.

Furthermore, provincial departments and municipal officials are continuously meeting to consolidate additional relief efforts for the affected communities.

Premier Mabuyane will visit the OR Tambo Municipality district tomorrow the 11th June 2025.

Enquiries:

Spokesperson

Khuselwa Rantjie

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

