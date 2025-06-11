The Presidency on Deputy President’s international programme travel expenses

The Office of the Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa wishes to provide clarity regarding Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s international travel expenses which has recently gained much attention in the media, with reports and commentary coming from News24, City Press, Sunday Times/Timeslive, SowetanLIVE, Independent Media/IOL, The Citizen, BusinessLive, ENCA and others. Categorically, the office and the Deputy President have not, as seems to be suggested, misused State funds or been extravagant in financing the costs of the Deputy President’s international travel.

This unprecedented matter which involves the international work of the Deputy President’s travel costs, was first raised by Action SA, a political party represented in Parliament, in a written question to the Deputy President. In light of such an expected phenomena, the Deputy President replied to the question in full and also provided specific details which include; correct figures and breakdown of individual costs by members of the delegation supporting the Deputy President.

The Office of the Deputy President wishes to reiterate that Deputy President Mashatile undertakes all international working visits, not in his personal capacity but on behalf of the South African Government as delegated by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Moreover, the majority of these strategic international visits are aimed at strengthening existing bilateral, political, economic and diplomatic relations between South Africa and visited countries.

As part of South Africa’s global investment drive, and commitment to contribute to global peace and stability, South Africa, through the President and Deputy President as well as Ministers, have a role to play in advancing the global agenda, an aspect of which includes engagements with counterparts in other countries. For instance, the Deputy President co-chairs the SA-China BNC with Vice President Han Zheng and many other delegated countries including, but not limited to Vietnam and South Sudan.

In summary, in the comprehensive answer to the Parliamentary Question by Action SA, it was stated that since Deputy President Mashatile assumed office on 3 July 2024, he has undertaken the following International official visits:

Ireland and United Kingdom Working Visits 26 September - 4 October 2024: Ireland 26 - 29 September 2024 and United Kingdom Working 30 September - 4 October 2024

Standing for President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Republic of South Africa at the Inauguration of the President of Botswana, H.E Duma Boko on 8 November 2024

Standing for President Ramaphosa and South Africa at the Extraordinary SADC Summit held on 20 November 2024 in Harare, Zimbabwe

Japan Working Visit 16 - 19 March 2025

France Working Visit 19 - 24 May 2025

The Working Visit to Japan in particular, being the one raised by most media, was of strategic importance to South Africa, as it focussed on strengthening political, economic and social areas of cooperation between the two countries. The Working Visit came at the back of the two nations celebrating 115 years of strong diplomatic relations. The Deputy President was accompanied by Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ms Thandi Moraka; the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture, Mr Gayton McKenzie; the Minister of Higher Education, Dr Nobuhle Nkabane; the Minister of Agriculture, Mr John Steenhuisen; the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Parks Tau, and the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina.

In addition, the Japan Working Visit achieved several key objectives including representing the first high-level engagement between South Africa and Japan in the last 10 years; signalling an acknowledgement and appreciation for the long-standing relationship between the two countries based on a wide area of cooperation not limited to trade and investment. This visit was beneficial in terms of South Africa’s African Agenda, the current confluence of South Africa’s G20 Chairship and Japan’s hosting of the 9th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) in August, presenting a unique opportunity for South Africa to communicate its own and the continent’s position and priorities to Japan and the expected support and role that Japan could to play in this regard.

Finally, in our response to Parliament, the office has provided a breakdown of the cost to Government of all individual members of the delegation supporting the Deputy President. Regrettably, some of the figures presented by the media are significantly blown out of proportion and do not accurately reflect the cost of the trips. For example, one media liaison officer, referred to by Timeslive as the “most expensive supporting official”, is said to have cost R580, 582 for Japan alone, when in fact the total cost for that official is less than R66 000 including flights and accommodation.

While the cost of international travel is generally very high, these figures must always be seen in the context of their original currency in relation to the Rand Dollar exchange, as well as the going rate of such travel expenses, including ground transport, accommodation and flights.

In terms of the travel policy in the Presidential Handbook, transport for the President and Deputy President during travel outside South Africa is the responsibility and for the account of the State. Accommodation and incidental expenses of the President and Deputy President whilst on all official journeys abroad is arranged through, and paid for, by the Department of International Relations and Cooperation. The logistics and choice of accommodation is not the responsibility or competency of the Office of the Deputy President or Presidency. In fact, DIRCO plays an integral role in reviewing, advising and endorsing Government Delegation compositions, ensuring that participation aligns with formal policy guidelines that emphasise relevance, necessity, and cost-effectiveness. These guidelines reflect government directives aimed at optimising resource allocation while maintaining operational effectiveness during international engagements.

Regarding the financial aspects of the visits, responsibility for travel, accommodation, and and other miscellaneous expenses is generally shared among DIRCO and other participating departments, depending on the officials’ affiliations and roles. Prior to the visit, DIRCO oversees the processing of budget submissions or cost estimates to ensure compliance with approved spending frameworks. This includes strict adherence to National Treasury guidelines on international travel, the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and other precepts governing public expenditure.

In all these visits, the Office of the Deputy President has insisted on the most cost-effective provisions for the Deputy President and his delegations, and has therefore not misused nor extravagantly used State funds as alluded.

