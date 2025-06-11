Heilind Asia Pacific Gear Up for Fastener Expo Shanghai 2025

Visit Heilind at Booth #1E510 to explore the latest fastening technologies and value-added solutions

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heilind Electronics is one of the world's leading distributors for interconnect, electromechanical, fastener and sensor products. Heilind Asia Pacific, headquartered in Hong Kong and established in December 2012, taking place from June 17 to 19 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) and will be showcasing a broad portfolio of advanced fastening products & solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of industries such as automotive, industrial automation, energy, and consumer electronics.

As part of our ongoing commitment to bringing top-tier interconnect and fastening innovations to Asia’s growing industrial market, join Heilind at Booth #1E510 in Hall 1.1, Heilind Asia Pacific is looking forward to engaging with engineers, procurement professionals, and partners across the supply chain. Technical specialists will be on-site to provide live demonstrations and application consultations.

Event Details:

Booth 1E510 Hall 1.1– Heilind Asia Pacific

June 17–19, 2025

National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai)

About Heilind Electronics

Heilind Electronics is one of the world’s leading distributors for interconnect, electromechanical, and sensor products. As the industry’s preeminent distributor, Heilind stocks the largest inventory of connector products in North America. We are Heilind franchised for over 150 of the industry’s leading manufacturers and offer products in over 25 component categories including connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, antennas, wire and cable, wiring accessories, insulation and identification products. Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, Hong Kong, and China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012. Besides being headquartered in Hong Kong, where it also has a distribution center and a value-added center, Heilind Asia now has 24 locations & 5 warehouses throughout Asia. Our industry leading service offering to customers in the Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of "Distribution As It Should Be."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90b27639-34ee-4c22-a54e-5d1dbdc242de

Contact: Adriana Chen adriana.chen@heilindasia.com

Heilind Asia Pacific Gear Up for Fastener Expo Shanghai 2025 Event details

Legal Disclaimer:

