Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's National Statement at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference, 10 June 2025

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan delivered Singapore’s National Statement at the Third United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3), underscoring the need for decisive collective action and a multilateral approach towards ocean governance.

He emphasised that the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans must be underpinned by the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

He announced Singapore’s undertaking of 12 new voluntary commitments in addition to the renewal of 15 voluntary commitments submitted for previous iterations of the UNOC. These include the launch of the 100k Corals Initiative which involves transplanting 100,000 corals in the next decade and beyond, as well as the sharing of best practices and technical experiences through the Singapore Cooperation Programme such as on blue carbon. He also highlighted a joint initiative between the National University of Singapore and OceanX to embark on a deep-sea biodiversity expedition to the high seas in the eastern Indian Ocean in October this year.

The transcript of the national statement is appended.

1. Let me begin on behalf of Singapore to thank our co-hosts France and Costa Rica, led by President Emmanuel Macron and President Rodrigo Chavez Robles for convening this important meeting. Singapore aligns itself with the statements that have been delivered on behalf of the Group of 77 and China, the Alliance of Small Island States, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

2. The state of our oceans is under severe threat. Rising temperatures, acidification, over-fishing, and plastic marine pollution are threatening marine life and the livelihoods of many. As a low-lying coastal city-State, Singapore is at risk due to rising sea levels, coastal erosion, and the risk of flooding.

3. The theme of this Conference, “Accelerating action and mobilising all actors to conserve and sustainably use the Ocean”, is very timely. These challenges demand a multilateral solution – and one that is underpinned by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

4. UNCLOS sets out the legal framework within which all activities in the oceans and seas must be carried out. Its drafters had the foresight to draft rules, which are clear, explicit and firm, but also sufficiently flexible to accommodate ever evolving challenges confronting ocean governance. The Agreement under UNCLOS on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biological Diversity of Areas Beyond National Jurisdiction (the BBNJ Agreement) is testament to this. It was adopted by consensus under the stewardship of Singapore’s Ambassador for International Law Mrs Rena Lee.

5. The entry into force of the BBNJ Agreement will be crucial to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 14. Singapore has already ratified this Agreement, in fact, we were one of the earliest countries to do so and we urge all other countries to do so promptly. In February this year, Singapore hosted the Second BBNJ Symposium, which brought together about 450 participants including government officials, civil society and academic researchers to discuss the effective ratification and implementation of the BBNJ Agreement. The Preparatory Commission for this Agreement, which was established through collaborative efforts which Singapore had the honour to lead, also commenced its work earlier this year. We look forward to the 60 ratifications which we need for this Agreement to enter into force.

6. To further our understanding of the oceans, the National University of Singapore, in collaboration with a non-profit organisation called OceanX, is planning to embark on a deep sea biodiversity expedition to the high seas in the eastern Indian Ocean in October this year. The expedition will bring together scientists from our region, and especially from other small island developing states and give them an opportunity to document and survey deep-sea biological material. We believe this will contribute to our shared goals of advancing ocean science, education, and capacity‑building.

7. Singapore is renewing fifteen of our past voluntary commitments and undertaking twelve new voluntary commitments. Let me just cite a couple.

8. Like the rest of the world, the corals in Singapore are increasingly vulnerable to climate change. In December 2024, we launched our most extensive coral restoration project, which we call the 100k Corals Initiative – This involves transplanting 100,000 corals in the next decade and beyond, and we believe this effort will support marine biodiversity and protect us from coastal erosion in the seas around Singapore.

9. Singapore also launched its first seagrass restoration project in September 24 which will contribute to global carbon sequestration efforts. As the lungs of the sea, seagrass act as sponges, and are in fact highly effective at storing carbon.

10. Singapore will also provide capacity building assistance to our fellow developing countries to address oceans-related challenges. Through our Singapore Cooperation Programme’s Sustainability Action Package, we have conducted over 60 courses for more than 1,600 officials. Over the next year, we will conduct more courses on the state of blue carbon science, policy, finance, and achieving high quality outcomes.

11. Singapore commits to working with all our partners to restore the health and enhance the resilience of our oceans. The choices we make today will define the legacy we leave behind for future generations. Thank you, Excellencies.

