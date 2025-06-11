Intelligent Lighting Control Global Market Report 2025: Rising Demand for Smart Homes Drives Market Growth

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Intelligent Lighting Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent data shows that the market size for intelligent lighting control will grow from $13.49 billion in 2024 to $15.58 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.5%. The impressive growth witnessed in the historic period can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for smart and connected lighting, an increasing request for energy efficiency, the rising environmental consciousness and sustainability initiatives. Additionally, the growth in smart homes and expanding urbanization have also contributed to the market expansion.

What Is The Projected Market Size And Growth Rate For The Intelligent Lighting Control Market?

The intelligent lighting control market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $27.48 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 15.2%.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=23726&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers For The Growth Of The Intelligent Lighting Control Market?

The growth in the intelligent lighting control market forecast period can be attributed to factors such as growing adoption of smart home technologies, an increasing awareness of energy savings, expanding modernization and infrastructural development. Additionally, a surge in wireless connectivity and increasing construction of green buildings are significant market drivers. Another crucial driver is the rise in the demand for smart homes and buildings. These are residences equipped with connected devices and systems that automatically control things like lighting, heating, security, and appliances to make life more convenient, efficient, and secure.

What Key Players Are Contributing To The Growth Of The Intelligent Lighting Control Market?

Major companies operating in the intelligent lighting control market such as Siemens AG, Panasonic Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc. provide both competitive edge and drive market growth. Other companies such as Honeywell International Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Toshiba Corporation play a significant role, as well as Eaton Corporation PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Infineon Technologies AG.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intelligent-lighting-control-global-market-report

What Are The Ambitious Trends Impacting The Intelligent Lighting Control Market?

Emerging trends in this realm include the integration of IoT and wireless technologies, advancements in wireless communication, and integration with smart home systems. The development of AI-powered lighting systems and cloud-based control platforms are also major trends in the forecast period.

How Is The Intelligent Lighting Control Market Segmented?

The intelligent lighting control market is segmented by:

1 Type: Sensors, Microcontrollers, Transmitters And Receivers, LED Drivers, Other Types

2 Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

3 Application Insights: Smart Cities, Manufacturing, Automotive, Media, and Entertainment, Residential, Other Applications

And the subsegments include:

1 Sensors: Motion Sensors, Occupancy Sensors, Ambient Light Sensors, Infrared Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors

2 Microcontrollers: 8-bit Microcontrollers, 16-bit Microcontrollers, 32-bit Microcontrollers

3 Transmitters And Receivers: Zigbee Modules, Bluetooth Modules, Wi-Fi Modules, RF transceivers, Infrared Transmitters

4 LED Drivers: Constant Current Drivers, Constant Voltage Drivers, Dimmable Drivers, Smart Drivers

5 Other Types: Dimmers, Switches, Gateways Or Hubs, Control Panels

What Are The Regional Insights For The Intelligent Lighting Control Market?

North America was the largest region in the intelligent lighting control market in 2024, with Asia-Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse through more similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Intelligent Virtual Assistant Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intelligent-virtual-assistant-global-market-report

Intelligent Building Automation Technologies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intelligent-building-automation-technologies-global-market-report

Intelligent Power Module Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/intelligent-power-module-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Companyhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedInhttps://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTubehttps://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Modelhttps://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.