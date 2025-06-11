ECB and People’s Bank of China sign Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation

11 June 2025

On the occasion of her visit to Beijing, Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), and Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of central banking.

This MoU, which updates the previous MoU of 2008, includes a framework for the regular exchange of information, dialogue and technical cooperation between the two institutions.

“It is important that we sustain global cooperation, and I am pleased to sign this MoU together with Governor Pan as a sign of our continued dialogue with the People's Bank of China,” ECB President Christine Lagarde said.

