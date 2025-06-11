Industrial Motors Global Market Projected To Reach $25.30 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Industrial Motors Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034 ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industry of industrial motors has seen robust growth in recent years, with its market size geared to take an upswing from $19.44 billion in 2024 to $20.53 billion in 2025. This translates to a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. Several pivotal factors such as escalating demand for smart factories, a concentrated focus on operational efficiency, a surge in mining and oil and gas activities, increased deployment of industrial robotics, and a rise in replacement of aging motor systems, extensively contributed to the growth during the historic period.

Looking Ahead in the Industrial Motors Market: What’s on the Horizon?

Over the next few years, the industrial motors market size is poised for further expansion. It’s anticipated to reach a striking $25.30 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 5.4%. This projected growth in the forecast period stems from an increasing shift towards renewable energy, burgeoning smart city projects, the growing need for predictive maintenance solutions, accelerating investments in industrial automation, and a rising demand for customized motor solutions.

Being at the forefront of modern trends, the industry can look forward to advancements in variable frequency drive technologies, advanced cooling techniques for high-performance motors, innovation in compact motor designs, the integration of digital twins in motor management, and incorporation of wireless connectivity in industrial motors.

What Are The Major Drivers For The Industrial Motors Market?

Another integral catalyst for the growth of the industrial motors market is the surging industrialization globally. As economies evolve from primarily agricultural to ones based on manufacturing goods and services, the value of industrial motors cannot be understated. These motors facilitate automation and drive machinery, thereby boosting efficiency and productivity in manufacturing processes. With expanding global demand for manufactured goods, investments in factories and production infrastructures will increase significantly.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Motors Market?

Some key players operating in the industrial motors market include Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, GE Vernova LLC, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Eaton Corporation plc, Nidec Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., WEG S.A., Regal Rexnord Corporation, SEW-Eurodrive GmbH And Co KG, Ingeteam S.A., ZIEHL-ABEGG SE, IDEC Corporation, Franklin Electric Co. Inc., Lafert Group, Brook Crompton UK Ltd., Nanotec Electronic GmbH And Co. KG, and Roboteq Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Industrial Motors Market?

Most recent trends suggest that these leading firms are striving towards enhancing their foothold in the market by leveraging advanced technologies, inclusive of permanent magnet synchronous reluctance technology. This technology boosts energy efficiency, cuts back on operational losses, and improves performance across an array of speeds and loads.

How Is The Industrial Motors Market Segmented?

The industrial motors market featured in the report is segmented based on various parameters:

By Product: The market is split into Alternating Current Motor and Direct Current Motor types.

By Sales Channel: The market caters to different sales channels including Direct To Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, Direct To End-User, Distributor To End-User, Distributor To Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, Direct To System Integrator, and Distributor To System Integrator.

By Application: Different applications include Compressors, Pumps And Fans, Conveyors, Crushers, Extruders, among other applications.

By End-User: The industry serves various end-users, namely Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning HVAC, Food And Beverage, Power Generation, Warehousing, Mining And Metal Processing, Paper And Paperboard, Automotive, Oil And Gas, Packaging, and other end-users.

Which Are The Leading Regions In The Industrial Motors Market?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region secured the leading position in the industrial motors market. However, it is North America that is anticipated to show the fastest growth in the forecast period. Other regions covered in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

