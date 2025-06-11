Turntide Unveils Expanded Range of Gen 6 Inverters and New Turntide Turnkey Solutions Partner at iVT Expo 2025

With rapid innovation and deep industry partnerships, Turntide empowers OEMs with flexible systems-level solutions for next-gen mobility.

Gateshead, U.K. and Alpharetta, GA, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turntide Technologies (Turntide), a leader of best-in-class electric motors, power electronics and energy storage, announces the expanded range of its Gen 6 Inverters, which offer unparalleled performance, flexibility, and sustainability in one of the market’s smallest form factors. In addition, the company expanded its Turntide Turnkey Solutions partners, adding EVR Motors to help accelerate the global shift to electrification with fully integrated, end-to-end solutions for OEMs.

Unmatched Power Density in a Compact, Low-Voltage Inverter

OEMs are under constant pressure to reduce size and weight without compromising performance. Turntide Gen 6 inverters deliver market-leading power density and reliable, high-voltage performance ranging from 48 volts (V), 450 amps (A) up to 80 V, 700 A in one of the smallest form factors on the market.

The power and form factor of these inverters allow a motor to operate efficiently across a wide range of voltages and currents, minimizing energy loss, optimizing vehicle and machine performance, and extending battery range. The unmatched power density and compact size make it ideal for many e-mobility and industrial applications, including two- and three-wheel vehicles, material handling equipment, and any low-voltage electrification needs.

EVR Motors Turntide Turnkey Solutions Strategic Partner

EVR Motors, a leading designer of advanced electric motors, is the newest Turntide Turnkey Solutions partner, helping to deliver integrated and seamless electrification solutions to OEMs worldwide. EVR Motors’ patented TS-RFPM motor technology enables smaller, lighter, lower-cost motors, easily tailored to user requirements. EVR Motor's comprehensive lineup of motors, from 6 – 150 kW, complements Turntide’s next-generation inverters, enabling customers to take advantage of the power-density and smaller footprint, maximizing flexibility across diverse applications.

“To meet the rapidly evolving demands of electrification, OEMs need integrated, intelligent systems,” said Opher Doron, CEO, EVR. “That’s why we’re excited to be a part of the Turntide Turnkey Solutions program. Their collaborative, systems approach accelerates innovation, reduces development risk, and gives manufacturers a faster path to market with a system meeting their unique demands.”

“In today’s competitive market, OEM’s can’t afford delays. The faster they can launch, the faster they can lead,” said Ryan Grodzki, VP, Strategic Partnerships, Turntide. “With our newest partner in EVR Motors, our next generation inverters, and expanded Turnkey Solutions, we are enabling OEMs to seamlessly complete electrification systems to bring efficient products to market more quickly.”

Global Momentum with Leading OEMs:

Multiple customers are already leveraging or evaluating the combined solutions from Turntide and EVR Motors, including major OEMs in Japan and North America, demonstrating the global applicability and demand for these integrated electrification solutions.

RISE Robotics Showcases Beltdraulic™ System Powered by Turntide and EVR RISE Robotics joins forces with Turntide and EVR Motors to highlight the value of integrated high-performance electrification systems for industrial and off-highway applications. At iVT Expo, RISE will showcase its proprietary Beltdraulic System at the EVR Motors booth, Hall: 4.1 Stand: 4150. The system combines EVR’s compact, high-efficiency 160mm radial flux motor with Turntide’s next-generation Gen 6 Size 4 48V inverter, delivering exceptional force, control, and energy efficiency—offering a scalable electric alternative to traditional hydraulics. By leveraging the compact motor’s high torque density, RISE eliminated the need for a gearbox, significantly reducing weight and system cost. RISE recently set the world record for The World’s Strongest Robotic Arm, a milestone demonstrating the unmatched force and control enabled by the Beltdraulic System. Together, RISE, EVR, and Turntide are helping OEMs reduce development risk and accelerate time to market with intelligent, electrified systems ready for the demands of next-gen mobility and heavy-duty equipment.



DUST Moto Pushes the Limits of Electric Performance with Turntide and EVR DUST Moto, the innovative U.S.-based electric dirt bike manufacturer, is pushing the boundaries of high-performance e-mobility by integrating Turntide’s Gen 6 80V inverter with EVR’s 185mm air-cooled motor. This powerful combination enables DUST Moto bikes to reach up to 30kW of peak power, delivering exceptional speed and torque in the most demanding off-road environments. By pairing Turntide’s high-efficiency power electronics with EVR’s compact, high-output motor, DUST Moto showcases how integrated electrification systems can unlock new levels of performance while maintaining a lightweight, rugged design. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to redefining what’s possible in electric mobility—on the trail and beyond.



For more information on the Gen 6 inverters and Turntide Turnkey Solutions, visit Turntide at Stand 7100 in Hall 4.1 during iVT Expo. The team will also be hosting Tech Tours during the event, so check the schedule at the stand.

For more information on Turntide products visit www.turntide.com .

For more information on EVR's electric motors offering, visit EVR Motors at Stand 4150 in Hall 4.1 during iVT Expo. Showcasing also RISE Robotics electric actuator with their Beltdraulic system.

About Turntide Technologies

Turntide Technologies designs and manufactures best-in-class electric motors, power electronics, energy storage, and thermal equipment for anything that moves. Turntide Technologies operates in North America, the U.K., and India and serves customers in global markets and industries including off highway automotive, commercial vehicles, rail, marine, light vehicles, commercial buildings, and premium automotive.

About EVR Motors

EVR Motors specializes in advanced electric motor design leveraging proprietary technology, The Trapezoidal Stator Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM), for lighter, smaller, and more cost-effective solutions. With R&D in Israel and Italy, and manufacturing in India, EVR provides OEMs with a solution tailored to their specific requirements.

About RISE Robotics

RISE Robotics is transforming industrial actuation with Beltdraulic™, a fluid-free linear actuator technology that delivers hydraulic-like power without the inefficiencies. Using a belt-and-pulley system that moves faster and more efficiently than oil, Beltdraulic increases revenue up to 2x, cuts energy costs up to 50%, reduces maintenance expenses and eliminates emissions, driving a more productive, profitable and sustainable future for heavy machinery.

About DUST Moto

DUST Moto is redefining electric performance in off-road motorsports. Headquartered in the United States, the company designs and manufactures high-performance electric dirt bikes that combine cutting-edge motor and inverter technology with aggressive design and real-world durability. Built for riders who demand peak power and precision control, DUST Moto delivers a clean, quiet, and thrilling ride for the next generation of off-road enthusiasts.

