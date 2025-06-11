2024 Annual Report of the CCAC of Macao published in Official Gazette

MACAU, June 11 - The 2024 Annual Report of the Commission Against Corruption of Macao was published in the Official Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region today (11th June). In 2024, the CCAC placed a total of 293 cases on file, including 113 processed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and 147 processed by the Ombudsman Bureau. In addition, there were 33 mutual assistance cases placed on file at the request of law-enforcement agencies outside the region and 393 cases archived or referred to competent departments for follow-up for the reason that they did not meet the conditions to be placed on file.

Regarding the fight against corruption, the CCAC investigated and handled two cases of bribery occurred in the private sector. According to the CCAC, it was the first time that some integrated resort enterprises took the initiative to file complaints against alleged bribery in the private sector involving their employees, which reflected a change in the society’s attitude towards the processing of cases involving bribery in the private sector. As to the public sector, the CCAC looked into and handled some cases, such as the case of defrauding the Science and Technology Development Fund. In addition, the CCAC took the initiative to follow up and investigate the doubts revealed in the audit report made by the Commission of Audit in relation to a public fund. Although no crime was found, the CCAC requested the fund to improve the relevant procedures and plug the loopholes in supervision concerning the administrative problems discovered in the investigation.

The CCAC points out that recent years have seen a significant decrease in the number of cases where public servants capitalise on their powers and functions to accept bribes. Nevertheless, during the last year, there were still several cases of violation of general duties such as the duty of assiduity and the duty of punctuality. The CCAC reminds all public servants that, as executors of public power, their conduct directly affects the credibility and the level of integrity of public services. Therefore, public servants should, from the beginning of their duties, remain loyal and dedicated, and should avoid becoming reckless or negligent due to the increase of their seniority or professional progression.

As regards ombudsman actions, the cases mainly involved the areas of public service regime, municipal affairs and people’s livelihood, and land and public works. Among them, the public service regime remained the focus of attention, particularly about the disciplinary matters of public service workers, management and operation of public services and personnel recruitment, among other issues. In addition, the areas of municipal affairs and people’s livelihood covered environmental hygiene, noise problems, administrative licences and occupation of public land and so forth. As to the area of land and public works, the issues mainly involved illegal works, land concession procedures and inadequate supervision on public works, among others.

The CCAC stresses that it will take advantage of its dual function as a corruption fighter and an ombudsman and support the government to continuously improve its governance. In 2024, the CCAC opened a comprehensive investigation file in the scope of ombudsman’s office to follow up cases of claiming false sick leave initially investigated in the scope of corruption fighting. As regards the operation and the regime pertaining to sick leave of workers of the Public Administration, it put forward its opinions and law revision proposals with a view to improving the operation of the Medical Inspection Committee.

As regards its promotion and education work, the CCAC organised a total of 622 seminars, talks and activities for personnel of public and private sectors, residents and students of higher education institutions, secondary schools, primary schools and kindergartens in the year. It also launched the “Workshop on Value of Integrity” and joined hands with a youth association to produce an information programme on corruption prevention so as to strengthen its support for educators in integrity education and implement its “youth-oriented” approach, which allows young people to have more opportunities to directly participate in integrity building. In addition, the CCAC continued to tie in with China in the work of implementation review of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) and fulfil the obligations as a member of the relevant international and regional organisations by participating in various sessions of international meetings. Also, it organised external visits and training activities with a view to broadening the international horizons of its personnel and increasing their professional and law enforcement capacity.

The report also points out that 2024 marked another milestone of the CCAC’s development. With the entry into force of the revised law and administrative regulation of the CCAC, the mission and scope of activity of the CCAC have been further clarified. In addition, the regime for investigators has been optimised and the organisation structure has been improved. All these changes will help the CCAC better fulfil its duties and safeguard the public interest and will take forward the development of a more fair, transparent, and clean society.

The Annual Report has been submitted to the Chief Executive, Sam Hou Fai, in accordance with the law of the Commission Against Corruption of the Macao Special Administrative Region. Summaries of some of the cases handled by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Ombudsman Bureau are included. The full texts of the Chinese and Portuguese versions are available in the Official Gazette of the Macao Special Administrative Region or can be downloaded from the CCAC’s website (the English version will be published later).