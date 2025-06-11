Macao’s ICCA Ranking Has a Notable Rise of 31 Places, Tying with Beijing and Qatar at the 76th Place

MACAU, June 11 - The International Congress & Convention Association (ICCA), a premier institution in the global MICE industry, has unveiled its “2024 ICCA Market Annual Report”, highlighting Macao’s remarkable achievements. In 2024, Macao hosted 33 ICCA-accredited international conferences, marking a notable 50% surge from 22 events in 2023. Among them, 26 conferences (79%) involved the major industries outlined in the “1+4” development plan for appropriate economic diversification, with prominent growth in modern finance and tourism-related conferences. These accomplishments demonstrate the strides made by Macao’s MICE industry in advancing industrial diversification, thereby enhancing the synergistic relationships with various sectors.

Among the cities in the Asia-Pacific region, Macao has climbed to 14th place, a rise of six places from the previous year. Among the global cities, Macao has secured the 76th place, a notable rise of 31 places, tying with Beijing, China and Doha, Qatar. This marks Macao’s first return to the top 100 MICE cities globally since 2019. When considering global rankings for countries and regions, Macao has also ascended by ten positions to the 57th place.

These rankings, along with the international honours that Macao has garnered in recent years, such as the “Best Convention City in Asia”, the “Best BT-MICE City”, the “Best Destination for Annual Meetings” and the “Brilliant Star” MICE Outstanding Destination, have highlighted Macao’s increasing strength as a premier international MICE destination. Such honours not only affirm the robust capabilities of the local MICE industry, but also bolster Macao’s competitiveness in the global MICE market, signifying a positive impact in attracting a greater number of high-quality international conferences to be hosted in Macao.

As a respected authority in the global conference domain, ICCA’s rankings hold significant reference value. The meeting accredited by ICCA must adhere to stringent standards: It must be initiated by an international association, held regularly, involving 50 or more participants, and rotating in at least three countries or regions.

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) has been an ICCA member since 2012. Since then, IPIM has proactively promoted the “Macao Conference Ambassadors” programme and the MICE industry stakeholders to bid for more international professional conferences meeting ICCA standards to be hosted in Macao, in order to gain international recognition and elevate Macao’s status in the global exhibition arena. Looking ahead, IPIM will continue to collaborate closely with ICCA and MICE industry stakeholders, leveraging ICCA’s platform to foster international exchanges and propel Macao’s MICE industry to greater heights.