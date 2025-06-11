SA Government welcomes announcement of new Vice Chancellor to Adelaide University

Release date: 11/06/25

The Malinauskas Government welcomes the appointment of Professor Nicola Phillips as the new Vice Chancellor and President of Adelaide University.

The appointment is a significant milestone in the establishment of the new Adelaide University and follows an extensive international search by the Adelaide University Transition Council.

Professor Phillips, who joins Adelaide University from the University of Melbourne where she has served as both Acting and Interim Vice Chancellor, will start on 12 January 2026.

Founding co-Vice Chancellors, Professors Peter Høj AC and David Lloyd, will continue to lead Adelaide University until Professor Phillips starts, at which time they will transition the leadership to Professor Phillips and wind down the two foundation universities.

A key 2022 Labor election commitment, the formation of the new Adelaide University is an outstanding outcome for South Australia.

The institution will be the largest educator of domestic students in Australia, and aims to be ranked as the best university nationally for student employment outcomes, in the top five Australian universities for student experience, and sustainably ranked in the top one percent of universities globally.

The South Australian Government has committed $464.5 million towards the creation of Adelaide University, which includes funding to establish research and student support funds and the purchase of university land.

By 2034, Adelaide University is expected to contribute an estimated additional $500 million per year to the South Australian economy, educate more than 70,000 students and create an additional 1,200 jobs.

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The appointment of Professor Phillips is another important step in the new Adelaide University providing world-class tertiary education here in South Australia.

The new Adelaide University will transform education, research and innovation outcomes in South Australia, boosting economic opportunities and prosperity.

I look forward to supporting Professor Phillips in the creation of a leading global university and an institution that delivers unprecedented value to students, staff and our community

I also want to acknowledge the outstanding contributions of founding co-Vice Chancellors, Professors Peter Høj AC and David Lloyd and acknowledge their continued roles in transitioning leadership to Professor Phillips.