One Water Systems Celebrates Over 20 Years of Providing Whole House Water Filtration Solutions to San Diego Homes

One Water Systems Exclusive Technology Clean Water At Every Tap No Filter Changes No Under Sink Devices

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For more than two decades, One Water Systems has remained committed to a powerful mission: to provide families with access to clean, safe, and eco-friendly water through innovative whole house water filtration systems.The story of One Water Systems began in 2003 with Kevin Worsfold, a San Diego resident and visionary entrepreneur who saw a problem affecting nearly every household. Families were spending hundreds—sometimes thousands—on bottled water or under-sink filters that offered limited purification, high maintenance, and generated massive plastic waste. Kevin knew there had to be a better way.Motivated by a passion for sustainability and wellness, Kevin launched One Water Systems with a clear goal: to provide a salt-free, maintenance-free water filtration solution that delivers purified water from every tap, with minimal upkeep and maximum peace of mind.“I wanted to build a system that would simplify life for families—no more hauling water bottles, no more dealing with filter changes, and no more sacrificing water quality,” says Worsfold. “We created One Water Systems to bring long-lasting, reliable home water purification into every household.”Over the past 20+ years, Kevin’s vision has become a reality for thousands of homeowners throughout Southern California, particularly in San Diego, where water purification and hard water treatment are crucial. The company’s advanced technology addresses a wide range of issues, including chlorine, heavy metals, and hard water, using a water softener alternative that protects plumbing, appliances, skin, and hair—without discharging salt or wasting water.Unlike traditional water softeners in San Diego, One Water Systems offers a smarter, greener solution that requires no salt, no filter replacements, and virtually no maintenance. This maintenance-free water filter helps families enjoy cleaner showers, fresher drinking water, and healthier meals—all while reducing plastic waste and conserving water.“Our customers aren’t just purchasing a water system—they’re investing in a smarter home and a better future,” adds Kevin. “It’s about taking control of what flows through your house and knowing you’ve made a healthier, more sustainable choice.”With a dedicated team based in San Diego, One Water Systems provides personalized service, fast installation, and reliable water testing to ensure every system meets the specific needs of each household. The company also offers air filtration in California, making it a complete provider of cleaner living environments.Looking to the future, Kevin envisions expanding One Water Systems across the state, bringing high-quality water filtration in California to even more families who deserve better water without compromise.“We’ve come a long way, but we’re just getting started,” says Kevin. “The demand for clean, low-maintenance, eco-conscious water systems continues to grow—and we’re here to meet it.”About One Water SystemsFounded in 2003 by Kevin Worsfold, One Water Systems is a leading provider of whole house water filtration systems, water purification for home, and hard water treatment devices across Southern California. Known for its salt-free, low-maintenance solutions, the company is committed to sustainability, innovation, and superior customer care.This press release is brought to you in collaboration with MyCommunity.Today, Digital Marketing Division. MYCT supports small and mid-sized businesses by offering free mobile and web apps, marketing tools, and community-driven content, thereby empowering them to connect with residents and build stronger communities through amplified local stories like One Water Systems.For Inquiries:To learn more or schedule a free consultation, visit www.onewatersystems.com Media contact:769-994-4795Email: customercare@onewatersystems.comLocal Partner: MyCommunity.Today (MYCT)Tel: 1 877 I Go MYCTEmail: info@mycommunity.today

One Water Systems Satisfied Customers

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.