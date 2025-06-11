When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 10, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 10, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes Company Name: Bornstein Seafoods Inc. Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

June 10, 2025, Bornstein Seafoods of Bellingham, Washington is recalling 44,550 Lbs. of Cooked & Peeled Ready-To-Eat Coldwater Shrimp Meat (see table below for multiple lot codes) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed directly to distributors and retailers in California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia of Canada. Products may have been further distributed and sold at retailers nationwide.

Product can be identified under Bornstein Seafoods branded packaging in 1 lb. or 5 lb. plastic bag. The market name is Shrimp. The affected product has the lot code printed at the lower left corner of master case label and at the bottom on the back side of 1 lb. or 5 lb. bag:

Item No. UPC Code Master Case Label Description Lot No. ZMU41-1003 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 250/350 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19008 ZMU41-1007 614133200239 Fzn Shrimp Meat 250/350 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19009 ZMU41-1007 614133200239 Fzn Shrimp Meat 250/350 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc P11710 ZMU41-1015 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19009 ZMU41-1015 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19019 ZMU41-1015 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19026 ZMU41-1015 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19030 ZMU41-1015 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19032 ZMU41-1015 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19037 ZMU41-1015 614133200246 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19039 ZMU41-1019 614133200239 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A18989 ZMU41-1019 614133200239 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19006 ZMU41-1019 614133200239 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc A19007 ZMU41-1019 614133200239 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc P11709 ZMU41-1019 614133200239 Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc P11710

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of the firm’s routine sampling program and Listeria monocytogenes was detected in an in-process shrimp sample in a food production environment. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as the company continues our root cause investigation as to what caused the problem.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by email at Andrew@bornstein.com.