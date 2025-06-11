Summary

Product Type:
Food & Beverages
Foodborne Illness
Potential Foodborne Illness – Listeria monocytogenes

Company Name:
Bornstein Seafoods Inc.
June 10, 2025, Bornstein Seafoods of Bellingham, Washington is recalling 44,550 Lbs. of Cooked & Peeled Ready-To-Eat Coldwater Shrimp Meat (see table below for multiple lot codes) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Product was distributed directly to distributors and retailers in California, Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia of Canada. Products may have been further distributed and sold at retailers nationwide.

Product can be identified under Bornstein Seafoods branded packaging in 1 lb. or 5 lb. plastic bag. The market name is Shrimp. The affected product has the lot code printed at the lower left corner of master case label and at the bottom on the back side of 1 lb. or 5 lb. bag:

Item No.

UPC Code 

Master Case Label Description 

Lot No. 

ZMU41-1003

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 250/350 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19008

ZMU41-1007

614133200239

Fzn Shrimp Meat 250/350 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19009

ZMU41-1007

614133200239

Fzn Shrimp Meat 250/350 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

P11710

ZMU41-1015

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19009

ZMU41-1015

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19019

ZMU41-1015

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19026

ZMU41-1015

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19030

ZMU41-1015

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19032

ZMU41-1015

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19037

ZMU41-1015

614133200246

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 15 X 1 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19039

ZMU41-1019

614133200239

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A18989

ZMU41-1019

614133200239

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19006

ZMU41-1019

614133200239

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

A19007

ZMU41-1019

614133200239

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

P11709

ZMU41-1019

614133200239

Fzn Shrimp Meat 350/500 Ct 4 X 5 Lb Bag Bsi Msc

P11710

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was the result of the firm’s routine sampling program and Listeria monocytogenes was detected in an in-process shrimp sample in a food production environment. The company has ceased the distribution of the product as the company continues our root cause investigation as to what caused the problem.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who have purchased the affected product are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by email at Andrew@bornstein.com.

Company Contact Information