Wrap Up: Congress Taking Action to Ensure the Safety of Americans’ Personal DNA Data

WASHINGTON—The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform held a hearing today titled “Securing Americans’ Genetic Information: Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Sale.” During the hearing, members highlighted serious national security and privacy concerns surrounding the potential future ownership and control of 23andMe, Inc.—a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that recently filed for bankruptcy and holds a vast genetic database containing DNA information on 15 million customers. Members stressed that all companies, including 23andMe, must ensure foreign adversaries or hostile private entities fail to access, manipulate, or exploit Americans’ DNA. Members concluded that Congress will take appropriate actions to safeguard Americans’ genetic data and uphold their privacy.

Key Takeaways:

The bankruptcy filing of 23andMe, Inc.—a company entrusted with the genetic data of more than 15 million customers—raises serious concerns about the future security and privacy of highly sensitive genetic data.

Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) stated in his opening remarks: “On May 19, 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company based in New York, announced it had entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire 23andMe. On June 4, 2025, the court decided to re-open the auction for 23andMe to allow for final bids from Regeneron and TTAM Research Institute. To whoever ends up controlling the company, there are serious concerns about what will happen to this private information. How will it be stored? Could it end up in the hands of a foreign adversary—through direct investment or indirectly through future partnerships? All of this raises questions about whether Congress needs to take action to ensure the safety of Americans’ personal genetic data.”



23andMe, and other similar companies, must ensure there is no legal or illegal pathway for foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party or private entities to access, manipulate, or abuse American’s genetic data.



Ms. Anne Wojcicki, 23andMe co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer, admitted: “Data privacy and security is important. China has made massive investments and is rapidly positioning itself as a global leader. Meanwhile, the United States is falling behind.”

As the bankruptcy process moves forward, 23andMe pledged that under no circumstances will sensitive DNA data be sold to foreign adversaries, including China and Russia. Mr. Joe Selsavage, 23andMe Interim CEO and Chief Financial and Accounting Officer, stated: “Let me say, as part of the bankruptcy process, we have committed under no circumstances will we sell this sensitive data to foreign adversaries such as China, Russia, or North Korea.”

The House Oversight Committee will continue to explore bipartisan legislative solutions to establish strong safeguards and ensure the long-term protection of Americans’ genetic information.

Member Highlights:

Chairman James Comer stressed the importance of ensuring robust safeguards are in place to protect and prevent the potential transfer or misuse of Americans’ DNA data.

Rep. Comer: “It is well-known that the CCP engages in mass surveillance and has conducted dangerous activities to advance bioweapons—both used against its critics. In fact, 23andMe was hacked in 2023, exposing personal information from nearly seven million profiles, mostly targeting Jewish and Chinese customers. It is imperative that 23andMe, and other companies like it, ensure there is absolutely no legal or illegal way for foreign adversaries or anyone else to access, manipulate, and abuse American’s genetic data to advance their nefarious agendas.”



Representative Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) discussed how the Chinese Communist Party is seeking to acquire, abuse, and weaponize Americans’ genetic data and emphasized that 23andMe must secure private information.

Rep. Foxx: “China has a track record of misusing genetic data. Even the New York Times acknowledged that China used its genetic test to track Uyghur Muslims who are a politically disfavored minority group. This abuse can surely be perpetrated against any disfavored group whose genetic data is available. How does 23andMe prevent the genetic data mainly from Americans controlled by the company from being used by the CCP or some other malign actor to track or harm Americans.”

Mr. Joe Selsavage: “We are taking steps. We’ve implemented 2 factor authentication and ensured that customers reset their passwords. We also make sure that those passwords have not been in the compromised databases anywhere to make sure that our customer data is safe.”

Rep. Foxx: “This private information needs to be secure. There were clear concerns about the genetic information controlled by 23andMe falling into the wrong hands. The Pentagon warned its personnel in 2019 not to use consumer DNA kits like 23andMe.”

Representative Gary Palmer (R-Ala.) pushed 23andMe to provide the Committee information on exactly who has access to the company’s extensive genetic database.

Rep. Palmer: “It concerns me by how 23andMe advertised the product. I’m not sure Americans understood exactly what they were signing up for or who that data could be shared with, such as pharmaceutical companies. Did others have access to this data besides employees. Can you be certain that others did not have access to this DNA data?”

Mr. Joe Selsavage: “To the best of my knowledge, no.”

Rep. Palmer: “We need more than that. I’m going to follow up on this. The Committee will follow up on this. Americans need to know this information.”

Representative Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) revealed 23andMe secured millions in investments, including a $10 million contribution from Chinese investor WuXi healthcare ventures.

Rep. Burchett: “Are you aware in 2015 23andMe received funds from a variety of investors including WuXi healthcare ventures?

Ms. Anne Wojcicki: “I am aware of that.”

Rep. Burchett: “How much did WuXi invest in your company?”

Ms. Anne Wojcicki: “In 2015, they invested $10 million dollars…”

Rep. Burchett: “Are you aware that at that time WuXi healthcare ventures had direct ties to the CCP and Chinese People’s Liberation Army?”

Ms. Anne Wojcicki: “We were not aware.”



Representative John McGuire (R-Va.) also pressed 23andMe for detailed information regarding any foreign investments the company has received and stated Congress will work to protect Americans’ data.

Rep. McGuire: “If the CCP got its hands on this data our national security would be at risk. We know approximately 15 million people have their data saved with 23andMe. 23andMe received investments from WuXi healthcare ventures, a company tied to the CCP, what other foreign entities have invested in 23andMe?”

Ms. Anne Wojcicki: “In 2018, 23andMe had an investment from a UK based operation.”

Rep. McGuire: “Would either of you be comfortable with this data being accessible to malign foreign actors like the CCP?”

Ms. Anne Wojcicki: “No, I would not be comfortable.”

Mr. Joe Selsavage: “I would not.”

Rep. McGuire: “There will be dire consequences for national security and privacy if China is able to gain access to 23andMe’s data. Congress is going to work to protect this data.”



Representative William Timmons (R-S.C.) secured a commitment from 23andMe to protect Americans’ genetic data and refrain from selling personal information to foreign hostile actors during the bankruptcy process.

Rep. Timmons: “There is a potential that a rogue actor or nation state could use this data you’ve gathered to create a possible bioweapon… As you resolve this bankruptcy, are these kinds of risks front of mind? Are you committed to not selling this data to evil adversaries?”

Mr. Joe Selsavage: “We are committed.”

