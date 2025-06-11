BrightSpring Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Stock

LOUISVILLE, Ky., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTSG) (“BrightSpring” or the “Company”), a leading provider of home and community-based health services for complex populations, today announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by certain of its stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”), including affiliates of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (the “KKR Selling Stockholder”) and certain members of management, of an aggregate 14,000,000 shares of common stock of BrightSpring pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed by BrightSpring with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $21.75 per share. The KKR Selling Stockholder has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,100,000 shares of BrightSpring’s common stock. No shares are being sold by BrightSpring in the offering. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Jefferies, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC are acting as the lead book-running managers for the offering. KKR Capital Markets LLC is acting as lead managing agent for the offering. UBS Securities LLC, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Mizuho Securities USA LLC, BMO Capital Markets Corp., BTIG, LLC, Leerink Partners, Guggenheim Securities, LLC, CJS Securities, Inc. and Loop Capital Markets LLC are acting as bookrunners for the offering. Academy Securities, Inc., Mischler Financial Group, Inc., MFR Securities, Inc., Stern Brothers & Co., Penserra Securities LLC, Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Strong Capital Markets are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A shelf registration statement (including a prospectus) on Form S-3 relating to these securities was filed with the SEC on June 10, 2025 and became automatically effective upon filing. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering of these securities will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus for the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, Email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, Jefferies LLC, Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY, 10022, telephone: 877-821-7388 or by emailing prospectus_department@jefferies.com, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10014, telephone: 1-866-718-1649 or by email: prospectus@morganstanley.com.

Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on BrightSpring’s current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions, or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. These expectations, beliefs, and projections are expressed in good faith and BrightSpring believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that these expectations, beliefs, and projections will result or be achieved. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional, or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, and other factors, many of which are beyond BrightSpring’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in BrightSpring’s filings with the SEC under caption “Risk Factors,” including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and subsequent other filings BrightSpring makes with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. BrightSpring undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

David Deuchler, CFA

Gilmartin Group LLC

ir@brightspringhealth.com

or

Media Contact:

Leigh White

leigh.white@brightspringhealth.com

502.630.7412

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.