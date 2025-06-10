MPD Investigating Mount Olivet Road Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and three others injured in Northeast.

On Monday, June 9, 2025, at approximately 12:10 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. Upon arrival, officers located three men suffering gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS transported the victims to an area hospital, where after all lifesaving measures failed, one of the victims was pronounced dead. The two additional men are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. A fourth victim, an adult female, arrived at an area hospital suffering a gunshot wound and is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The decedent has been identified as 31-year-old Breon Quick of Northeast, DC.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25086207

