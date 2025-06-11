RECKITT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (“Reckitt” or the “Company”) (OTC:RBGLY) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Reckitt securities between January 13, 2021, and July 28, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until August 4, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Reckitt is a United Kingdom-based, global consumer goods company. To date, over 500 state and federal products liability lawsuits have been filed against Reckitt and its competitor, Abbott Laboratories (“Abbott”), claiming that they failed to adequately warn that premature infants consuming cow milk-based formulas, such as Reckitt’s Enfamil and Abbott’s Similac, have an increased risk of developing necrotizing enterocolitis (“NEC”), a life-threatening intestinal disease that affects premature or low birth weight infants.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s business, financial condition, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to warn investors and consumers: (1) that preterm infants were at an increased risk of developing NEC by consuming Reckitt’s cow’s milk-based formula, Enfamil; (2) of the attendant impact on Reckitt’s sales of Enfamil and Reckitt’s exposure to legal claims; and (3) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

