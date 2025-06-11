JUNK FOOD ADDICTION: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Major Food Producers and Encourages Consumers to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized consumer rights law firm, is investigating potential claims related to highly addictive ultra-processed foods.

Ongoing investigations and lawsuits claim that certain major food manufacturers including The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Mondelēz International, Inc., and others have developed products specifically designed to exploit human biology — manipulating cravings and encouraging overconsumption. These ultra-processed foods and drinks, which are often high in sugar, salt, and fat, have been linked to Type 2 diabetes, dementia, fatty liver disease, cancers, cardiovascular disease, dental problems, and negative mental health outcomes.

Many people blame themselves for losing control, but recent allegations suggest that these foods are designed to override the brain’s natural signals of fullness to drive profits, making it hard for people to stop eating the very foods that are hurting them.

The campaign is calling on individuals who have experienced:

Type 2 Diabetes,

Dementia,

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease,

Cancers,

Cardiovascular disease,

Dental Problems,

Significant mental health issues linked to junk food consumption, or

Emotional distress or dependency on processed snacks, sodas, and fast food to come forward and explore recovery resources or potential legal action.

Bragar Eagel and Squire, P.C. is conducting FREE case review. Contact us today to find out more.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.