Montgomery County Celebrates Caribbean American Heritage Month with Official Proclamation and Community Breakfast, Hosted by Councilmember At-Large Laurie-Anne Sayles

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 10, 2025—This morning, Montgomery County Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles hosted community leaders, elected officials, and special guests including Jamaica's fourteenth Ambassador to the United States of America, His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson, to celebrate National Caribbean American Heritage Month with an official Council proclamation and Caribbean breakfast held at the Council Office Building. The event honored the rich contributions of Caribbean Americans to Montgomery County and the United States.

“Caribbean American Heritage Month is more than a celebration—it's a call to action,” said Councilmember Sayles during her remarks. “This is a time to reflect on the cultural, economic, and civic impact of Caribbean Americans while also advocating for equity, immigration reform, and inclusive policymaking.”

The annual recognition, now in its third year in Montgomery County, highlights the vital presence of the Caribbean diaspora across the region. Nearly one-third of Maryland’s 87,000 Caribbean-born residents and their children live in Montgomery County. The community represents more than 13 sovereign nations, with diverse languages, identities, and traditions that enrich our county’s local cultural fabric.

As the first countywide elected Caribbean American and a first-generation Jamaican American on the Montgomery County Council, Councilmember Sayles stressed the significance of both representation and inclusive policies. She stated, "Culture is more than just music and food; it also includes power, purpose, and policymaking. We must continue to guarantee that Caribbean communities have a voice in decision-making."

Sayles also addressed current national challenges facing Caribbean immigrants, including the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent ruling threatening the legal status of over 500,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. She called on local and federal leaders to safeguard diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

Among those recognized for their contributions were Jamaican Ambassador His Excellency Major General (Ret'd) Antony Anderson, Maryland State Delegate Jheanelle Wilkins, and Rodrigue Vital, Caribbean Community Liaison for Montgomery County. Sayles also acknowledged Caribbean American leaders serving at all levels of government, including Governor Wes Moore, Attorney General Anthony Brown, and Former Ambassador Curtis Ward.

The proclamation underscored Montgomery County’s ongoing commitment to supporting immigrant communities, advancing inclusive economic development, and celebrating cultural diversity.





