TONIGHT: Governor Newsom to deliver major address

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom will address Californians tonight in response to President Trump’s assault on democracy and the President’s illegal militarization of Los Angeles.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET

STREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This address will be streamed only.