Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,516 in the last 365 days.

TONIGHT: Governor Newsom to deliver major address

LOS ANGELES — Governor Gavin Newsom will address Californians tonight in response to President Trump’s assault on democracy and the President’s illegal militarization of Los Angeles.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 10 at approximately 6:30 p.m. PT, 9:30 p.m. ET

STREAM: Governor’s Twitter page, Governor’s Facebook page, and the Governor’s YouTube page. This event will also be available to TV stations on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.”

NOTE: This address will be streamed only.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

TONIGHT: Governor Newsom to deliver major address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more