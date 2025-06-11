Court Appointments Announced

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced 17 appointments to the New York State Court of Claims, 5 appointments to the Supreme Court and 2 appointments to Family Court.

“Our judicial system works best when we have talented, qualified jurists on the bench,” Governor Hochul said. “These 24 individuals have the experience and knowledge to serve as members of the judiciary, and will play a critical role in the fair and impartial dispensation of justice across New York.”

As Judges of the Court of Claims:

Monica Wallace

Monica Piga Wallace was first elected to the Assembly in 2016. Wallace worked her way through college and law school, earning her undergraduate degree with honors from SUNY Binghamton, and her J.D., cum laude, from SUNY Buffalo Law School. Before her election to the Assembly, Monica spent much of her legal career as a law clerk in federal court, where she helped ensure that justice was served and that laws were applied equally to all parties appearing before the court. Monica also served on the faculty at her alma mater, SUNY Buffalo Law School, teaching students how the law can be used as a vehicle for positive social change.

Gregory McCaffrey

Gregory McCaffrey served as the District Attorney of Livingston County, New York; a position he held from May 2012 until December 2024. McCaffrey oversaw a team of legal professionals prosecuting serious criminal cases including homicides, violent felonies, and child sex offenses. Prior to this role, he practiced at Jones and Skivington Law Firm, focusing on litigation, municipal law, and criminal defense, and served as Town Attorney for Conesus, New York.

Earlier in his career, he was an Assistant District Attorney in Monroe County, where he handled a progression of increasingly complex felony cases. He holds a Juris Doctor from the University at Buffalo School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Nazareth College of Rochester. McCaffrey was born and raised in Livingston County where he resides with his family.

John Bringewatt

John Bringewatt currently serves as the Monroe County Attorney. In that role, he oversees a team of attorneys responsible for all of the County’s civil legal work. He previously maintained a wide-ranging litigation practice at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP. Early in his career, he served as a Law Clerk to Judge Susan L. Carney of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

He holds a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School and a B.A. in Political Science and Psychology from Colgate University.

Abby Perer

Abby Perer has served as in-house counsel for Syracuse University for nearly 10 years. In that role, she oversees all litigation and regulatory compliance matters. Before joining the University, Perer was a litigation associate for DLA Piper LLP, where she represented corporate and individual clients in commercial litigation, as well as civil and criminal investigations.

Perer was once a Legal Intern for the Office of NYS Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman. She attended Brooklyn Law School for her JD, and Hamilton College for her BA. She is a resident of Fayetteville, New York.

Noel Mendez

A native New Yorker, Noel Mendez was born and raised in the Bronx. He attended Lehman College and graduated with a degree in theater. Before attending the University at Buffalo School of Law, Noel worked as a police officer in the NYPD. Since graduating from law school, Noel obtained a Master of Laws in securities regulation from Georgetown University Law Center and subsequently moved to the Capital Region, where he worked as a court attorney for the New York State Court of Appeals. He later became a law clerk to the Honorable Jenny Rivera.

Noel has held a variety of legal positions in the Capital Region since then. Most notably, he worked as a staff attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York and briefly as a prosecutor at the Albany County District Attorney’s Office. Most recently, Noel served as counsel to New York State Senator Jamaal T. Bailey.

Noel lives in Albany County with his wife, Marlene and daughter, Annabelle.

Natacha Carbajal-Evangelista

Natacha Carbajal-Evangelista serves as the General Counsel for the NYS Department of State. In this role, Natacha oversees the Office of General Counsel, which provides legal advice and support to the New York Secretary of State and the diverse programs, divisions, boards, and commissions housed within the Department.

Previously, Natacha served as Assistant Secretary for Labor & Workforce for New York State, leading the Statewide implementation of groundbreaking initiatives, including New York’s Paid Family Leave. Natacha also served as Senior Deputy Counsel and the Executive Deputy Superintendent for Operations at the NYS Department of Financial Services and Deputy Director at the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board.

Prior to joining State government, Natacha was a senior associate at BakerHostetler, serving as counsel to the SIPA Trustee for the liquidation of Bernard L. Madoff Investment Securities LLC (BLMIS). Natacha served as a Judicial Law Clerk to the Hon. Elizabeth S. Stong of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, E.D.N.Y. and the Hon. Arthur J. Gonzalez, former Chief Judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, S.D.N.Y.

Natacha is a graduate of Fordham Law School and Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations.

Mary Lynn Nicolas-Brewster

Mary Lynn Nicolas-Brewster is the Executive Director of the Franklin H. Williams Judicial Commission, a permanent statewide commission dedicated to promoting racial and ethnic fairness in the court system. The Williams Commission, chaired by Hon. Shirley Troutman, Associate Judge of the New York State Court of Appeals, and Hon. Troy K. Webber, Associate Justice of the Appellate Division, First Department, strives to make the court system more responsive to the concerns of people of color and works to enhance diversity, equity and inclusion in the legal profession and the court system. The Commission’s namesake, Ambassador Franklin H. Williams, a distinguished attorney and civil rights leader, was a visionary and trailblazer who devoted his life to the pursuit of equal justice. The Commission stands as a testament to his life and legacy as the Commission pursues its mission to ensure justice and equity for all in the courts.

Prior to this position, Nicolas-Brewster, a former Village Judge with the Village of Spring Valley, served as Court Attorney-Referee for the New York State Supreme Court, Ninth Judicial District, and as a Hearing Officer for the Office of Court Administration. Nicolas-Brewster also held multiple positions at the Office of the Westchester County Attorney, including Associate County Attorney, Senior Assistant County Attorney, and Assistant County Attorney. She has also served as Assistant Solicitor General for the New York State Attorney General’s Office, Senior Appellate Court Attorney for the New York State Appellate Division, Second Judicial Department, and Pro Se Law Clerk with the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. She has also been a member of the adjunct faculty at SUNY-Rockland Community College in the Legal Studies Department.

Ms. Nicolas-Brewster obtained a J.D. from the New York University School of Law in 1992 and a B.A. in Literature and Rhetoric at Binghamton University, SUNY, in 1989.

Erin Guven

Erin Guven brings over 20 years of experience as an attorney dedicated to public interest to her new role as Court of Claims judge. In her most recent role as Westchester Family Court Support Magistrate, she conducted child support, spousal support and paternity hearings in a high-volume court. Erin has also held many other vital positions during her tenure including Court Attorney-Referee in the Supreme Court, 9th JD, Pro Bono Director & Staff Attorney at Legal Services of the Hudson Valley and Small Claims Assessment Review Hearing Officers. She is an active member of her legal and local communities and holds and undergraduate degree from Georgetown University and a JD from Brooklyn Law School.

Menachem Mirocznik

Menachem "Mendy” Mirocznik has served as a Court Attorney to the Hon. Orlando Marrazzo, Jr. in various Civil Courts since 2009. Since 2020, he has supported Justice Marrazzo in presiding over Richmond County’s Supreme Court, Civil Term. He conducts legal research and analysis, reviews cases, and drafts decisions. Between 2001 and 2008, he supported various Housing Court Judges for New York City’s Civil Court. He began his career in 1997 as a Legal Intern for Main Street Legal Services, representing indigent clients in cases regarding public assistance benefits and benefit termination.

Mirocznik is a graduate of Touro College, from which he obtained a Political Science B.A. He received his J.D. from CUNY School of Law and was the President of the Jewish Law Students Association. He has been an active member of Community Board 2 since 2010, a board member of the Jewish Community Center of Staten Island since 2014, and President of the Council of Jewish Organizations of Staten Island since 2012.

Jay Kim

Jay Kim is currently the Principal Law Clerk to the Hon. Dena E. Douglas, a New York State Supreme Court Justice in Kings County, Criminal Term. He started his career in public service in 2008 as an Assistant Corporation Counsel in the Tort Division of the New York City Law Department. He subsequently served as a Principal Law Clerk to the Hon. Theodore T. Jones (Dec.) and the Hon. Jenny Rivera, Associate Judges of the New York State Court of Appeals, from 2010 to 2013. After his Court of Appeals clerkship, he served as a Senior Counsel in the Labor & Employment Division of the New York City Law Department from 2013 to 2015 and as an attorney within the Office of Legal Services of the New York City Department of Education from 2015 to 2018. Kim obtained his J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law and his B.A. in Sociology from New York University. He is a member of the Asian American Bar Association of New York and the Korean American Lawyers Association of Greater New York.

Denis Reo

Denis Reo began his career in the Unified Court System in 2004, working as a Secretary to the Honorable Carol Edmead. He then went to work for the Honorable George J. Silver in January 2005 and served as Judge Silver’s Court Attorney, Senior Court Attorney, Principal Court Attorney and Principal Law Clerk from 2005 through 2017. During this time, he was assigned to Civil Court, Kings County; Family Court, Bronx County; and Supreme Court, Civil Term, New York County. In July 2017 Judge Silver was appointed Deputy Chief Administrative Judge for New York City Courts and Denis was named a Special Assistant to the Deputy Chief Administrative Judge. He was promoted to Chief of Staff to the Deputy Chief Administrative Judge in January 2019. In August 2019 he was appointed Chief Clerk of the Supreme Court, Civil Term, New York County where he assisted the Administrative Judge overseeing daily court operations as well as managing 350 non-judicial personnel within the court. Since December 2024 he has served as Chief of Staff to Deputy Chief Administrative Judge Adam Silvera, assisting Judge Silvera in overseeing the trial courts within New York City.

Denis is a graduate of Sacred Heart University and St. John’s University School of Law. He resides in Farmingdale, NY with his wife and two children.

Ilene Fern

Ilene P. Fern is the Principal Law Clerk to the Honorable Lee A. Mayersohn of the 11th Judicial District of the New York State Supreme Court, a position she has held since 2021. Prior to that, Fern was the Principal Law Clerk to the Honorable Martin J. Schulman of the 11th Judicial District of the New York State Supreme Court from 1995-2020. From 1992 to 1994, Fern was the Senior Court Attorney to the Honorable Robert J. McDonald of the 11th Judicial District in the New York City Criminal Court. From 1989 to 1991, Fern was the Court Attorney to the Honorable Arnold N. Price in the New York City Civil Court. Fern was the President of the Queens County Women's Bar Association from 1998-1999. She is currently a member of the Executive Board of the Brandeis Association. Fern obtained a J.D., from Jacob D. Fuchsberg Law Center at Touro University in 1985, where she was a Senior Editor of the Law Review, and a B.A., from the State University of New York at Binghamton in 1981.

Darlene Goldberg

Darlene Goldberg is a Principal Law Clerk for Hon. Caryn R. Fink with the NYS Unified Court System. Alongside Judge Fink, Goldberg researches and analyzes legal issues, advises on court proceedings and sentencing matters, drafts opinions, conducts discovery and pre-trial conferences, and leases with the Office of Court Administration. She previously operated her own criminal defense law firm for 13 years, specializing in major felonies through Nassau County’s indigent defense panel. She covered criminal cases ranging from misdemeanors to violent felonies and led counsel in both jury ad non-jury trials. She was also a Trial Attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County. She managed criminal cases from inception through disposition.

Goldberg volunteered with the Moreland Shelter and Birthday Wishes of Long Island, which she coordinated tutoring services for the homeless children residing at the shelter as well as temporary to permanent housing transitioning. Goldberg is a graduate of Fordham University’s School of Law and Boston University for her undergraduate degree. She resides in Melville with her family. Her husband is also a lawyer.

Gordon Cuffy

Gordon Cuffy was appointed by Governor Hochul in June 2025 to serve as an Acting Supreme Court Justice. Cuffy previously served as a Court of Claims Judge in Onondaga County Court, where he presided over felony criminal cases. He was appointed to the bench in 2017 by Governor Andrew Cuomo, becoming the first African-American judge to oversee felony matters in Onondaga County. Prior to his appointment, he served as Onondaga County Attorney under County Executive Joanie Mahoney and also worked as a prosecutor and as General Counsel to New York State Thruway Authority. He previously ran for County Court Judge in 2012.

James Ferreira

James H. Ferreria was appointed to the Court of Claims by Governor George E. Pataki on June 16, 2006 and confirmed by the Senate on June 21, 2006. Judge Ferreira was reappointed to the Court of Claims for a full nine year term by Governor Eliot Spitzer on April 30, 2007 and confirmed again by the Senate on June 19, 2007. One June 10, 2016 Judge Ferreira was reappointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Senate confirmed Judge Ferreira to an additional nine year term on June 15, 2016. Judge Ferreira was additionally designated as an Acting Justice of the Supreme Court in 2014 in the Third Judicial District. Judge Ferreira presides over civil actions pending in the Court of Claims, Albany County Supreme Court and Schoharie County Supreme Court.

Judge Ferreira graduated from Cornell University in 1984, Syracuse University College of Law in 1989, cum laude, and the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs at Syracuse University in 1989.

In 1989, Judge Ferreira began his legal career as a law clerk at the New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Department. He then went on to work at the law firm of Harris Beach LLP as an associate in 1991. In 1995, he joined the New York State Attorney General’s office as a Deputy Bureau Chief in the Environmental Protection Bureau. He then worked between 1999 and 2006 at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation in various capacities, including as Assistant Commissioner in the Office of Hearing and Meditation Services and as Deputy Commissioner and General Counsel.

Rhonda Tomlinson

Judge Rhonda Ziomaida Tomlinson, a Brooklyn native raised by her Panamanian mother, was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims in June 2021. She earned her B.S. from Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations and her J.D. from Hofstra University School of Law. Prior to her appointment, she served as Chief Administrative Law Judge for the NYS Board of Parole, overseeing statewide adjudications and participating in the Harlem Reentry Court.

Her legal career includes roles as a principal court attorney, administrative law judge, Legal Aid defense attorney, and private practitioner in criminal and family law. She has been active in bar association committees and initiatives related to parole, sex trafficking, and the effects of incarceration on families. Judge Tomlinson has also taught legal and multicultural studies at CUNY School of Law, John Jay College, and St. John’s University. She is an engaged member of St. Gregory the Great R.C. Church, serving as a scout leader, lector, and school board member.

Cheryl Joseph

Judge Cheryl Joseph serves as Supervising Judge of the Matrimonial Parts in the Suffolk County Supreme Court and has been a Judge of the New York State Court of Claims since 2015. Appointed as an Acting Supreme Court Justice, she previously served for nine years as a Support Magistrate in Bronx and Suffolk County Family Courts.

Judge Joseph earned her J.D. from NYU School of Law and her B.A. in Political Science and Philosophy from NYU, graduating magna cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa. She has also taught family law and civil litigation as an adjunct professor at Touro Law Center, where she was named Adjunct Professor of the Year twice.

As Interim Supreme Court Justices:

J. David Sampson

Judge John David Sampson was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims in 2015 by Governor Andrew Cuomo and serves as a Court of Claims Judge and as an Acting Supreme Court Justice. He previously served as Executive Deputy Commissioner of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (2011–2015) and as Deputy Attorney General for Regional Affairs in the New York Attorney General’s Office (2008–2010). Earlier in his career, he spent over 25 years in private practice, including as a partner at Underberg Kessler LLP.

Judge Sampson earned his J.D. from Albany Law School (1982) and his B.A. in Economics from Canisius University (1977). He is based in the Buffalo/Niagara area.

Denise Hartman

Hon. Denise Hartman was first appointed to the Court of Claims in 2015, and has served as an Acting Supreme Court Justice in Albany County for the last 10 years. She handles a full civil docket, including proceedings against governmental agencies, personal injury and contract actions, matrimonial cases, commercial litigation, and more. She also presides over the statewide Litigation Coordinating Panel.

Prior to her judicial appointment, she was an Assistant Solicitor General in the New York State Attorney General’s Office from 1985 to 2015. There she briefed and argued many, many appeals in the New York State Appellate Divisions, Court of Appeals, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, and U.S. Supreme Court. She was formerly a Confidential Law Clerk at the Appellate Division, 4th Department, and was once a Law Assistant at Langan, Grossman, Kinney & Dwyer, PC.

She obtained a BS in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University, and her JD from Syracuse University School of Law.

Walter Rivera

Judge Walter Rivera was appointed to the New York State Court of Claims by Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2017 and served one term as an Acting Supreme Court Justice in the 9th Judicial District. A native of Hell’s Kitchen in Manhattan, he is a graduate of Columbia College (1976) and the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School (1979).

He began his legal career as a law clerk at the New York State Court of Appeals and later served as an Assistant Attorney General before entering private practice. Rivera was elected Town Justice in Greenburgh, NY, serving from 2011 until his Court of Claims appointment. He was an adjunct professor at the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University for six years, past president of the Latino Judges Association, and a co-founder of the Hudson Valley Hispanic Bar Association.

Michael Kitsis

Michael Kitsis is an Acting Justice of the Supreme Court of the State of New York, serving since 2021. He has also served as a Judge in the Criminal Court of the City of New York since 2016. Prior to his judicial appointments, he spent over three decades as an Assistant District Attorney in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office from 1983 to 2016.

He holds a J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania.

Jonathan Svetkey

Jonathan Svetkey is currently an Acting Supreme Court Justice sitting in Manhattan, Criminal Term. His first appointment was to the New York City Civil Court in 2019 and a year later he was re-appointed to serve as a New York City Criminal Court Judge. Prior to taking the bench, Judge Svetkey was the Court Attorney for the Honorable Joanne B. Watters from 2017 to 2019. Before that he spent twenty years in private practice as a criminal defense attorney with the law firm of Watters & Svetkey, LLP. He also served as an Assistant District Attorney in the Bronx County District Attorney’s Office Appeals Bureau from 1990 to 1995. His first job out of law school was with the Kings County District Attorney's Office. Judge Svetkey received his undergraduate degree from the University of Rochester and graduated from the Columbus School of Law at the Catholic University of America in 1984.

As Interim Family Court Judges:

Tonia Ettinger

Tonia M. Ettinger was appointed by Governor Hochul in June 2025 to serve as a Family Court Attorney for Monroe County. Ettinger most recently served as the Principal Court Attorney for Honorable Fatimat O. Reid in the 7 th Judicial District (Monroe County Family Court), a position she has held since 2019. A dedicated and experienced family law attorney, Ettinger has spent her career advocating for children and families throughout Monroe County. She served for nearly a decade as an Attorney for the Child at the Legal Aid Society of Rochester, representing children in Monroe County Family Court (2009-2018).

A graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law (magna cum laude) and SUNY Geneseo (cum laude), Ettinger has been recognized as one of the Top Women in Law by the Daily Record. Ettinger is equally dedicated to embracing and uplifting the Rochester community, actively participating in events under the 7th Judicial District’s “Embracing Our Community” initiative. With 21 years of legal experience—16 years dedicated exclusively to Monroe County Family Court—she has demonstrated a deep and consistent commitment to justice, particularly for vulnerable youth and families navigating the family court system.

Jessica Wilcox

Jessica R. Wilcox serves as a Principal Law Clerk for the Honorable James H. Ferreira of the New York State Court of Claims, and previously served under Honorable Glen T. Bruening of the New York State Court of Claims from 2011-2022. Before that, she was the Principal Law Clerk for the Honorable John C. Egan Jr. of the Appellate Division of the Third Department for the New York State Supreme Court from 2007 to 2011. Wilcox was a Senior Associate at Barclay Damon f/k/a Bouck, Holloway, Kiernan, and Casey from 2000 to 2007 and an Associate Attorney at Rowley Forrest, O’Donnell & Beaumont from 1999 to 2000. From 1998 to 1999, Wilcox was an Associate at Brennan, Rehfuss, and Ligouri P.C.

Wilcox obtained a J.D. from Albany Law School in 1997 and a B.A., cum laude, in Philosophy and German from Wells College in 1993. She was found HQ by the Statewide Judicial Department Screening Committee on March 28, 2022.