ASHE deputy executive director appointed to battery safety committee to advocate for health care

The American Society for Health Care Engineering June 10 announced (https://www.ashe.org/ashes-chad-beebe-appointed-technical-committee-new-standard-nfpa-800) that Chad Beebe, its deputy executive director, has been selected by the National Fire Protection Association Board to serve on its technical committee for NFPA 800, Battery Safety Code. NFPA 800 is a proposed new standard that would provide uniform, minimum requirements addressing battery hazards across all stages of a battery’s life cycle and in common applications. Beebe began serving on the committee in April, and he will advocate for considerations unique to health care in the development of regulatory policy on safe battery operation.

