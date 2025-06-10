Missouri Attorney General Bailey Issues Statement in Support of Trump’s Action in California

June 10, 2025 5:59 pm

JEFFERSON CITY Mo. — Today, Attorney General Andrew Bailey and 25 other Republican Attorneys General issued the following joint statement:

“Over the weekend, violent agitators rioted in the streets of California under the false banner of protest. President Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard was the right response — and one we fully support.

“We will always defend the right to peacefully protest, but there’s nothing peaceful about arson, assault, and anarchy. If you set police cars on fire, throw Molotov cocktails at law enforcement, and loot businesses, you must be held accountable.

“In California, we’re seeing the results of leadership that excuses lawlessness and undermines law enforcement. When local and state officials won’t act, the federal government must.

“We stand with law enforcement, we support President Trump’s action, and we will not let chaos take hold in our states.”

Republican Attorneys General across the country stand united in condemning:

Violent attacks on law enforcement

The normalization of mob violence as ‘activism’

Any attempt to delegitimize efforts to restore order

Leaders who put politics above public safety

“Violent agitators and illegal aliens rioted on the streets of Los Angeles, California. I stand with President Donald Trump, who properly deployed the National Guard to protect people and their property,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “There is a difference between peaceful protests, which we will always defend, and anarchy and chaos. There is nothing peaceful about looting businesses, destroying property, and attacking law enforcement officers in the discharge of their official duties.”

Click HERE to watch Attorney General Bailey’s statement on X.

Attorney General Bailey concluded, “Make no mistake about it: here in Missouri, we will always defend the rule of law and stand up for our law enforcement officers. We will hold accountable any wrongdoers who cross that line.”

This 26-state coalition includes the Attorneys General of Georgia, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and West Virginia