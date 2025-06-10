Guadalupe, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guadalupe, Nuevo León -

Toronto, Canada – June 10, 2025 – TradeCafe, a global marketplace transforming how the global spot market for physical agri-commodities transacts, today announced the appointment of Huey Lin to its Board of Directors. Lin brings rare expertise at the intersection of global logistics and fintech from leadership roles at Flexport, Affirm, and PayPal.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for TradeCafe as the company accelerates its mission to digitize the traditionally opaque and fragmented agri-commodity trading ecosystem. With global food security and supply chain resilience becoming increasingly critical, TradeCafe's platform addresses fundamental inefficiencies in how agricultural products move from producers to consumers worldwide. The company's technology-enabled approach is particularly vital as climate volatility and geopolitical tensions continue to impact global food supply chains, creating unprecedented demand for transparent, efficient trading solutions.

Adding Lin to the board strengthens TradeCafe's board as the company expands its digital footprint and advances toward its next rounds of funding. Lin currently serves on the boards of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), Hang Seng Bank, and fintech unicorn Nium, bringing deep governance experience from both established institutions and high-growth technology companies. Her multi-market perspective spans Asia-Pacific and North American markets, providing invaluable insights for TradeCafe's global expansion strategy.

Lin's appointment brings critical operational expertise from the intersection of global logistics and fintech. As President of Flexport Asia she scaled the company's most strategic and fastest-growing region and helped build technology-enabled supply chain solutions that revolutionized freight forwarding. At Affirm, she pioneered new financial products as a founding executive and COO, contributing to the company's transformation of consumer lending. Her foundation in payments innovation began at PayPal, where she was one of the first product managers driving international expansion during the company's formative years. Currently, Lin is an active angel investor and advisor to companies ranging from pre-seed to high-growth stages, with a particular focus on supply chain innovation and financial infrastructure.

"We're thrilled to welcome Huey to the TradeCafe board," said Nicholas Walker, CEO of Bassett & Walker Inc., and Director of TradeCafe. "Her rare blend of operational depth and strategic foresight, from scaling cross-border operations at Flexport to driving transparency at PayPal and Affirm, aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the global protein trade. Her insights will be instrumental as we expand our digital marketplace."

"TradeCafe is revolutionizing how physical agri-commodities are traded in spot markets the way PayPal transformed payments," said Lin. "I'm excited to help build infrastructure that makes global agri-commodity trading more efficient, transparent, and accessible for everyone."

Lin's appointment signals TradeCafe's ambition to become the de facto clearinghouse for the $2 trillion global spot transaction market for physical agri-commodities, using technology to provide the transparency and efficiency currently missing in this industry.

About TradeCafe

TradeCafe is a forward thinking technology-driven global marketplace where buyers and sellers in the global spot transaction market for physical agri-commodities execute, finance, and fulfill transactions seamlessly. Having facilitated over $3 billion in transactions to date across more than 80 markets, TradeCafe is rapidly becoming the trusted infrastructure for spot agri-commodity trading. The platform's comprehensive suite of tools includes price discovery, transaction management, and end-to-end fulfillment and logistics capabilities. Learn more at www.tradecafe.com.

Media Contact:

John Dietrich

Head of Marketing

TradeCafe

jdietrich@tradecafe.com

+1 647-278-9269

Legal Disclaimer:

