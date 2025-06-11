NURO ​announces Spinex Medical as ​its U.S. distributor for Non-Surgical Neurotechnology

NURO names Spinex Medical its U.S. distributor, bringing non-surgical neurotech to hospitals, clinics, and care centers across America.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASENURO announces Spinex Medical as its official U.S. Distributor for Non-Surgical NeurotechnologyNURO, a global leader in non-surgical neurotechnology, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Spinex Medical, headquartered in Miami-Dade County, Florida, as its official distributor in the United States.Spinex Medical, established in 2012, has a proven track record of successfully introducing cutting-edge surgical and diagnostic solutions to the U.S. healthcare market. Through trusted institutional networks, Spinex has a deep understanding of the American clinical landscape and has built a reputation for delivering transformative technologies to healthcare providers and institutions nationwide.“We believe NURO’s non-surgical neurotechnology products can have a significant and immediate impact in advancing patient care and outcomes,” said Ivan Luejez, CEO of Spinex Medical and a healthcare executive with over 25 years of experience. “We are well-positioned to bring real value through this collaboration by leveraging our deep industry relationships and expertise in navigating complex healthcare environments.”The collaboration between NURO and Spinex Medical represents a convergence of validated non-invasive neurotechnology and proven distribution excellence. This partnership also marks a pivotal step in NURO’s mission to expand access to its revolutionary brain-computer interface technologies."We are thrilled to partner with Spinex Medical as our first official U.S. distributor." said Francois Gand, CEO of NURO. "Their clinical expertise, trusted relationships within institutional care settings, and commitment to evidence-based innovation make them a highly qualified partner to integrate NURO’s non-surgical neurotechnology product lines into everyday patient care across the U.S. healthcare sector."By joining forces with Spinex Medical, NURO aims to specifically accelerate the adoption of its groundbreaking products within U.S. hospitals, clinics, and specialized care centers, ensuring healthcare providers have the tools they need, while eliminating unnecessary risks from surgery and reducing costs for patients, institutions, insurances, and eligible U.S. government healthcare programs.About NURONURO is at the forefront of developing non-invasive neurotechnology designed to enable seamless brain-computer interfacing. Its innovative product lines empower patients and clinicians alike, offering new pathways for safe and instantaneous brain-based applications without the need for any surgery.About Spinex MedicalSpinex Medical has been a trusted partner in bringing innovative surgical and diagnostic solutions to the healthcare market since 2012. The company specializes in building institutional partnerships and delivering technologies that transform patient care.Contact InformationIvan LuejezSpinex Medical305.316.4135iluejez@spinexmedical.com

