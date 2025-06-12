Coaching in the Age of AI: The Powerful Human Counterbalance Founders Can’t Ignore

Andrew Poles Executive Coach for Founders & CEOs

As automation and AI dominate headlines, one leadership coach makes a compelling case for what startup founders really need: connection and human insight.

There’s something powerful that happens in a room of founders who are telling the truth. You realize you're not the only one feeling this way. You stop pretending. And from there, you start leading.” — Andrew Poles

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence becomes an obsession in business circles, startup founders are swimming in optimization tools, faster speeds of production, and AI hallucinations that need to be caught. But according to leadership coach Andrew Poles , the future of founder success won’t be decided by tech alone. It will be shaped by human insight.Poles, an executive coach to fast-scaling founders and CEOs, has recently launched his new group coaching program, The Founder’s Success Blueprint , with a bold message: “In the age of AI, your mindset is still your most valuable asset.”A Countercultural Movement in a Hyper-Optimized World"Every founder I work with deals with overwhelm," says Poles. "They have the tools. They have the tech. What they’re missing is a space to slow down, get peer-to-peer human feedback, and lead from clarity. That’s not something ChatGPT can give you."Poles argues that AI is amplifying a core problem: information overload without integration. "We’re flooded with new ideas and powerful strategic insights, but founders don't just need information. They need deeper reflection. They need to see themselves, their teams, and their situations clearly."That’s exactly what The Founder’s Success Blueprint is designed to offer—a structured, supportive environment where early-stage founders build the internal clarity, leadership skills, and personal resilience to scale their companies, and themselves, without burning out.The Real Edge: Human Pattern RecognitionPoles believes that in a world where everyone has access to the same AI tools, the competitive edge comes from within. “Technology levels the playing field. Your leadership becomes the differentiator,” he explains. “You can’t delegate vision. You can’t automate trust. The way you think, decide, and show up—that’s what drives performance.”In his coaching work, Poles sees a familiar pattern: founders who are high performing but struggle with scaling themselves. "Their team needs a leader. Their investors want clarity. Their family wants them back. But no one teaches them how to grow as a human being while scaling a business."Why Group Coaching WorksThe Founder’s Success Blueprint runs over 16 weeks and combines live cohort calls, tactical leadership training, and a founder-tested playbook. The structure is built around three pillars: Clarity, Structure, and Influence.Participants don’t just learn how to build a better business. They learn how to lead it—without losing themselves."There’s something powerful that happens in a room of founders who are all telling the truth," Poles says. "You realize you're not the only one feeling this way. You stop pretending. And from there, you start leading."From Founder Isolation to Community InsightWith loneliness and burnout on the rise among startup founders, the program also aims to restore a sense of human connection.“Being a founder can feel brutally isolating. You’re constantly making high-stakes decisions that no one else understands,” says Poles. “But inside a trusted peer group, you get perspective. You get challenged. You see patterns you can’t see alone. Maybe just as importantly, you also get seen.”About Andrew PolesAndrew Poles is a performance coach to founders and CEOs, helping them develop the internal clarity, leadership capacity, and mindset required to build companies they actually want to run. His coaching draws on over two decades of experience coaching over 10,000 people worldwide in high-stakes leadership environments and is trusted by startup leaders across industries.Discover MoreTo learn more about The Founder’s Success Blueprint or to join the next cohort, visit: 👉 https://andrewpoles.com/e-landing-page/successblueprint

