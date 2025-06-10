Fish and Game to host Free Fishing Day event at Riley Pond on June 14
Have you or someone you know ever wanted to learn how to fish? Or maybe it's been a while, and you could use a quick refresher? Mark your calendars—this Saturday, June 14, is Idaho’s Free Fishing Day!
To celebrate, Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region will host a Free Fishing Day event at Riley Pond in Hagerman, located next to the Hagerman State Fish Hatchery on the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area. The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Fish and Game staff and volunteers will be on-site to provide guidance, answer questions, and teach the basics of fishing. Fishing poles and bait will be available, free of charge, to anyone who wants to give fishing a try.
