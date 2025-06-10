SIRT Investigating in Custody Death at Kamsack RCMP Detachment

CANADA, June 10 - Released on June 10, 2025

On Thursday, June 5, 2025, at approximately 8:00 p.m., the Saskatchewan Serious Incident Response Team (SIRT) received a notification from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) regarding a possible in-custody death at the Kamsack RCMP Detachment.

SIRT's Civilian Executive Director accepted the notification as within SIRT's mandate and directed an investigation by SIRT.

On June 3, an individual approached a member of the Kamsack RCMP Detachment during a sitting of the Saskatchewan Provincial Court at Kamsack and advised that a family member had outstanding arrest warrants that he wished to deal with. At approximately 12:22 p.m., the man, a 61-year-old, was taken into custody by a member of the RCMP without incident or use of force. The man was transported to the Kamsack RCMP detachment where he was searched and provided with an opportunity to speak with a lawyer. At approximately 12:43 p.m., the man was placed into one of the detachments cells.

The next day the man appeared in court via CCTV and was held in custody until his next court appearance, which was scheduled for June 6. The man remained in custody at the detachment, but on June 5 at approximately 7:02 p.m., the man was determined to be unresponsive within his cell, and was checked by RCMP members, who subsequently contacted EMS. At approximately 8:37 p.m., EMS arrived at the RCMP detachment, and the man was pronounced deceased.

Following the notification, a SIRT team consisting of five SIRT investigators was deployed to Kamsack to begin their investigation. A community liaison will also be appointed pursuant to S.91.12 (1) (a) of The Police Act, 1990. SIRT's investigation will examine the conduct of police during this incident, including the circumstances surrounding the man's arrest and the cause of his death. No further information will be released at this time. A final report will be issued to the public within 90 days of the investigation ending.

SIRT's mandate is to investigate alleged cases of serious injury, death, sexual assault or interpersonal violence arising from the actions or omissions of on and off-duty police officers, or while an individual is in police custody.

