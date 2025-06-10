Governor Abbott Names Bridges Chair, Appoints Rentsch To Texas State Board Of Examiners Of Psychologists

TEXAS, June 10 - June 10, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Brian Rentsch, P.E. to the Texas State Board of Examiners of Psychologists for a term set to expire on October 31, 2027. Additionally, the Governor has named Ryan Bridges as chair. The Board regulates the practice of psychology in Texas.

Brian Rentsch, P.E. of Grapevine is a professional engineer and certified project manager professional at Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. He is a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Society of American Military Engineers, American Public Works Association, National Society of Professional Engineers, and the Urban Land Institute. Additionally, he is a member of Church at the Cross. Rentsch received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Michigan State University.

Ryan Bridges of Katy is Lead Analyst for Insurance Risk Management at CenterPoint Energy. He currently serves as vice chairman of the Texas FAIR Plan Association Governing Committee and as a member of the Texas Behavioral Health Executive Council and the Surplus Lines Stamping Office of Texas Board of Directors. Additionally, he volunteers on the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Special Attractions Committee and is a life member of the National Eagle Scout Association, Sam Houston State University Alumni Association, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Bridges received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from Sam Houston State University.