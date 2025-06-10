It’s Time for Girl Talk: Pamela Morgan Returns to the Stage with a Two-Night Only Cabaret

Pamela Morgan 2025 Girl Talk Show

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pamela Morgan, the celebrated lifestyle and entertaining expert, cookbook author, and dynamic performer, returns to center stage this June with her brand-new show, Girl Talk, a one-woman musical journey of stories, song, and sass. Playing for two nights only, Wednesday June 11th and Thursday, June 12th, 2025 at 7:00pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre (407 West 42nd Street, New York City), Girl Talk promises to be Pamela’s most personal and captivating cabaret performance yet.Directed by award-winning cabaret veteran Mark Nadler, Girl Talk blends Pamela Morgan’s signature storytelling flair with sultry vocals and an irresistible mix of Broadway and pop classics — all centered around the modern woman’s perspective. With sharp humor, heartfelt anecdotes, and her signature sparkle, Morgan invites audiences into her world for an unforgettable evening of laughter, glamour, and girl power.This latest show follows the tremendous success of Pamela’s previous sold-out performances, including her acclaimed cabaret A Singular Sensation, also at the Laurie Beechman Theatre. A performer at heart, Morgan originally moved from Texas to New York to pursue a career in dance and musical theater. She starred in touring musical revues, danced in industrial shows and staged mini-Broadway musicals.Before cabaret took center stage, Pamela made her mark in the culinary world. A graduate of the New York Restaurant School, she launched the beloved Flavors Catering and Carry-Out in Manhattan’s Flatiron District. Her reputation quickly soared. She later became a culinary consultant for Neiman Marcus and authored the bestselling cookbook Pamela Morgan’s Flavors (Viking Penguin).As the founder and CEO of Pamela Morgan Lifestyle, she now curates’ exclusive luxury experiences, from elegant soirées in the Hamptons to unforgettable events in Manhattan. Her digital brand—including her blog Flirting with Flavors, YouTube channel (with over 350,000 views), social media platforms, and ebooks—has built a devoted audience eager for her signature mix of food, fun, and flair.Show Details:What: Pamela Morgan’s “Girl Talk” – A One-Woman Cabaret ShowWhen: Wednesday, June 11th & Thursday, June 12th, 2025 at 7:00pmWhere: Laurie Beechman Theatre, 407 West 42nd Street, New York CityTickets: $35 cover + $25 food/beverage minimumReservations: www.thebeechman.com/events/pamela-morgan About: Pamela MorganLifestyle and Entertaining Expert Pamela Morgan is the founder and CEO of Pamela Morgan Lifestyle, her brand that features delicious, lively and engaging cooking, entertaining and travel content across a multitude of channels.Pamela has been at the forefront of creating luxury experiential events and social media and video content, sharing the intimate and connecting language of food and its ability to season and nurture our emotions. Her monthly blog, Flirting with Flavors, her YouTube channel with over 350K views, her newsletter, ebooks, recipes and her cabaret show continue to delight and inform.For over twenty years Pamela Morgan’s Flirting with Flavors, a special events and culinary company serving both New York City and the Hamptons, has planned and produced the event experience for non-profit charity galas, private gatherings and exclusive events.For information about Pamela Morgan Lifestyle, visit: www.pamelamorganlifestyle.com IG: @pamelamorganlifestyle | F: FlirtingWithFlavors | X/T: @PamFlavors | Y: @Flirtingwithflavors

