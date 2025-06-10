Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vestis Corporation (VSTS)

NEW YORK, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Vestis Corporation (“Vestis” or the “Company”) (NYSE: VSTS) securities between May 2, 2024 and May 6, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to Vestis’ projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, Vestis’ optimistic guide, promising a return to positive growth in fiscal 2025 on the back of improving service efficacy and annual price increases while improving “satisfaction, loyalty, and retention” rates fell short of reality and Vestis was simply not equipped achieve its growth guidance as the realization of these efforts instead resulted in a significant decline of revenue from existing customers.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Vestis should contact the Firm prior to the August 8, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.

