The James Allen Companies’ Amy Simpson Joins Prestigious Pinnacle Society

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The James Allen Companies Inc., a leading recruiting firm specializing in the insurance industry, today announced that senior recruiter Amy Simpson has been accepted into The Pinnacle Society, a prestigious consortium recognizing the top executive recruiters in North America.Founded in 1989, The Pinnacle Society is composed of 80 of the nation’s highest-performing recruiters. Membership is by invitation only and requires a consistent track record of excellence, leadership and measurable success in executive search.Simpson brings nearly two decades of experience placing highly specialized insurance professionals in roles across underwriting, claims, loss control, premium audit, IT, marketing, sales and more. Known for tackling hard-to-fill searches, she is a trusted partner for insurance carriers, brokerages and agencies nationwide.“Amy’s induction into The Pinnacle Society is a tremendous honor and a testament to her exceptional performance and dedication,” said Jeff Gipson Sr., founder and president of The James Allen Companies. “Her deep knowledge of the insurance industry and her ability to identify top-tier talent have made her an invaluable asset to both our team and our clients.”Since joining The James Allen Companies, Simpson has built a reputation for delivering high-quality candidates for niche roles, often considered nearly impossible to fill. Her success is rooted in a deep industry network, a consultative approach and a passion for helping clients and candidates achieve long-term success.“I am honored and incredibly excited to join the Pinnacle Society. To be recognized among such accomplished and respected leaders in the recruiting industry is a privilege," said Simpson. “I look forward to collaborating with fellow members and continuing to provide exceptional service to my clients in the insurance sector.”Simpson’s acceptance into The Pinnacle Society underscores The James Allen Companies’ continued leadership in insurance recruiting. As the industry faces a looming talent gap driven by retirements and evolving workforce needs, the firm remains focused on connecting insurance organizations with the professionals who will shape its future.For more information about The James Allen Companies, visit jamesallenco.com About The James Allen Companies, Inc.The James Allen Companies Inc. is a nationwide search firm dedicated to serving the insurance industry. With a proven track record of success, they specialize in connecting exceptional talent with leading insurance organizations across all sectors. Driven by a passion for building long-term relationships and a deep understanding of the industry's unique demands, The James Allen Companies provides customized recruitment solutions that empower both clients and candidates to achieve their strategic goals. Their commitment to integrity, collaboration, and exceeding expectations has established them as a trusted partner in the insurance talent marketplace. Learn more at jamesallenco.com.About The Pinnacle SocietyThe Pinnacle Society is the nation’s premier consortium of top-producing executive recruiters. Founded in 1988, the Society provides a confidential forum for elite recruiters to exchange proven methodologies, build lasting relationships, and elevate the standards of the executive search profession. Membership is extended by invitation only to those who have demonstrated exceptional achievement and a commitment to ethical practices. Learn more at pinnaclesociety.org

