eXp Realty Dominates 2025 RealTrends Rankings With 757 Agents and Teams Honored

BELLINGHAM, Wash., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Realty®, “the most agent-centric real estate brokerage on the planet™” and the core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), today announced that a record-breaking 757 of its agents and teams have been named among the top real estate professionals in the country, according to the 2025 RealTrends Verified America’s Best List.

With fewer than 0.1% of agents qualifying nationwide, inclusion in the RealTrends rankings is a rare achievement that reflects exceptional production and service.

Adding to the celebration, eXp Realty also ranked as the:

#1 Brokerage in the U.S. by Transaction Sides

#3 Brokerage in the U.S. by Sales Volume

These accolades underscore eXp’s continued dominance in the real estate space and its commitment to supporting agents through a robust cloud-based platform, best-in-class tools, and unparalleled collaboration opportunities.

“At eXp Realty, our agents are our greatest asset. Seeing 757 of our professionals earn recognition on the RealTrends lists is both humbling and energizing,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “This success is a direct result of our commitment to providing agents with the tools, model, and culture they need to thrive. We are building something extraordinary, and this achievement is a powerful testament to the strength of our community.”

With a mission to empower agents to build better businesses, eXp Realty continues to redefine what’s possible in real estate, offering top-tier financial incentives, cutting-edge technology, and a globally connected network – all of which contribute to driving results for clients and professionals alike.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI) (the “Company”) is the holding company for eXp Realty® and SUCCESS® Enterprises. eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 81,000 agents across 27 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp World Holdings, Inc., visit: expworldholdings.com .

SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine, has been a trusted name in personal and professional development since 1897. As part of the eXp ecosystem, it offers agents access to valuable resources to enhance their skills, grow their businesses, and achieve long-term success. For more information about SUCCESS, visit success.com .

