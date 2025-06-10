Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway earns AAA Four Diamond Distinction for 18th year

This milestone reflects Villa Premiere’s unwavering commitment to refined luxury

Maintaining AAA’s Four Diamond standard for nearly two decades speaks to our team's passion and our guests' loyalty” — Agustín Fragoso, General Manager.

PUERTO VALLARTA, JALISCO, MEXICO, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic Getaway —an intimate, adults‐only retreat on Puerto Vallarta’s golden shore—has again been honored with the prestigious AAA Four Diamond rating for the 18th consecutive year. This milestone reflects Villa Premiere’s unwavering commitment to refined luxury, personalized service, and an ever‐evolving array of amenities designed for romance and relaxation.Diamond-Level Excellence—Unannounced, UnmatchedSince AAA began its secret‐shop inspections more than eight decades ago, only those properties demonstrating exceptional quality, comfort, and hospitality receive the Four Diamond accolade. Each year, trained evaluators conduct unannounced visits, scrutinizing everything from guest reception and room standards to dining experiences and overall property upkeep. Villa Premiere’s legacy of excellence shines through in its oceanside suites, flawless service, and thoughtfully curated amenities—earning guests’ trust and AAA’s highest non‐platinum honor.A Shoreline of New Flavors: La Perla, Cantina de Costa Building on three acclaimed gourmet restaurants and signature culinary experiences (chef’s table and beachfront dinners), Villa Premiere proudly unveils La Perla—“Cantina de Costa.” Inspired by Mexico’s storied coastal taverns, La Perla serves fresh, ceviche‐drizzled seafood tostadas, smoky chipotle‐lime cocktails, and handcrafted mezcal flights beneath a canopy of driftwood and lantern light. “La Perla transports guests to the convivial spirit of a seaside cantina—where every bite and sip is a celebration of Pacific flavors,” says Agustín Fragoso, General Manager.Indulgence Beyond the PalateGuests seeking renewal can surrender to the adults‐only Serena Spa, featuring hydrotherapy pools, Balinese treatments, and rose-petal wraps. Two beachfront pools and Balinese beds provide sunlit sanctuaries, while daily yoga and guided meditation set the tone for serenity. Golfers enjoy preferred rates at Marina Vallarta and Vista Vallarta courses.Romance on the HorizonEighty ocean‐view rooms and suites—from sun-drenched Luxury Kings to secluded Honeymoon Suites with private Jacuzzis—offer a sensory serenade of handwoven textiles, tropical woods, and an aromatherapy scent menu. Each private balcony frames Puerto Vallarta’s famed sunsets, inviting couples to toast to shared moments in paradisiacal privacy.“Maintaining AAA’s Four Diamond standard for nearly two decades speaks to our team's passion and our guests' loyalty,” reflects Fragoso. “With La Perla joining our culinary lineup, we continue to delight—and surprise—visitors seeking an authentic, romantic getaway.”###About Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel & Romantic GetawayJust minutes from the vibrant heart of downtown Puerto Vallarta, Villa Premiere is a boutique, adults-only hideaway offering elevated all-inclusive service with a big emphasis on personalization and romance. With only 80 ocean-view rooms and suites, three à la carte restaurants, a tranquil spa, and a genuine commitment to thoughtful hospitality, it’s a favorite for couples seeking meaningful connection in a beautiful, beachside setting. For more information or to book your stay, visit the official website of Villa Premiere Boutique Hotel: www.premiereonline.com.mx

