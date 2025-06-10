Comer Opens Hearing on Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Sale

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) delivered opening remarks at a full committee hearing on “Securing Americans’ Genetic Information: Privacy and National Security Concerns Surrounding 23andMe’s Bankruptcy Sale.” In his opening statement, Chairman Comer underscored the grave national security and data privacy risks posed by the recent bankruptcy filing of 23andMe, Inc., a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that holds the personal DNA data of millions of Americans.

With over 15 million 23andMe customers, Chairman Comer emphasized the critical need to safeguard Americans’ genetic data from misuse by both foreign and domestic actors. He highlighted the risks associated with the future ownership and control of 23andMe’s extensive genetic database, including the potential for hostile foreign nations like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to exploit the data, as well as broader dangers of genetic information being misused for discriminatory purposes in insurance, credit, and advertising. He concluded by underscoring the imperative for 23andMe—and all companies handling genetic data—to ensure there is no legal or illegal pathway for foreign adversaries or hostile private entities to access, manipulate, or exploit Americans’ DNA. He affirmed that the Committee will also explore legislative solutions to establish strong safeguards and ensure the long-term protection of Americans’ genetic information.

Below are Chairman Comer’s remarks as prepared for delivery:

Good Morning. Welcome to today’s committee hearing on the privacy and national security concerns surrounding 23andMe’s bankruptcy sale.

23andMe is a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company in possession of personal genetic data of millions of Americans.

On March 23, 2025, the company voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy—leaving open the question of who will purchase 23andMe and who may gain access to the sensitive information of customers and their family members.

On May 19, 2025, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, a biotechnology company based in New York, announced it had entered into an asset purchase agreement to acquire 23andMe. On June 4, 2025, the court decided to re-open the auction for 23andMe to allow for final bids from Regeneron and TTAM Research Institute. TTAM was founded by 23andMe co-founder and former CEO, Ms. Anne Wojcicki.

With over 15 million customers worldwide, 23andMe asks users for a saliva sample to uncover their ancestry, family traits, and potential health risks.

To whoever ends up controlling the company, there are serious concerns about what will happen to this private information.

How will it be stored? What could it be used for?

Could it end up in the hands of a foreign adversary—through direct investment or indirectly through future partnerships?

Could the information be used against consumers?

23andMe has a record of engaging with foreign adversaries, namely the Chinese Communist Party.

In 2015, the company received $115 million in funding from investors, including WuXi Healthcare Ventures—which was then a corporate venture arm of WuXi AppTec, a company with ties to the CCP and Chinese People’s Liberation Army. At the time, the investment valued 23andMe at $1.1 billion.

According to 23andMe, this partnership was terminated. But questions remain about the potential for the future owner of the company to partner with bad foreign actors.

Notably, Regeneron partnered with a Chinese company called Zai Lab Limited on drug clinical trials during the height of the Covid pandemic.

It is well-known that the CCP engages in mass surveillance and has conducted dangerous activities to advance bioweapons—both used against its critics.

In fact, 23andMe was hacked in 2023, exposing personal information from nearly seven million profiles, mostly targeting Jewish and Chinese customers.

The New York Times reports that China and other countries are working to dominate these technologies and are using both legal and illegal means to obtain American expertise. The CCP has a history of misusing genetic data, including DNA tests to track Uyghur Muslims.

National security concerns about 23andMe are not new. In December 2019, the U.S. Department of Defense advised “members of the military not to use consumer DNA kits, saying the information collected by private companies could pose a security risk.”

A DoD memo warned that consumer DNA kits pose personal and operational risks to service members and raised concerns about outside parties using genetic data for mass surveillance and unauthorized tracking.

It is imperative that 23andMe, and other companies like it, ensure there is absolutely no legal or illegal way for foreign adversaries or anyone else to access, manipulate, and abuse American’s genetic data to advance their nefarious agendas.

Potential harm for consumers does not come solely from hostile foreign actors.

Disclosure of individuals’ genetic data could also be used for assessing higher insurance premiums, restrictions on credit extensions by financial institutions, and targeted advertising based on predisposition to specific medical conditions.

All of this raises questions about whether Congress needs to take action to ensure the safety of Americans’ personal genetic data.

Given these serious risks, I look forward to hearing from the co-founder, former CEO, and current board member of 23andMe, who is bidding in the bankruptcy sale—Ms. Anne Wojcicki —and interim CEO Mr. Joseph Selsavage.

As previously discussed with the witnesses, the Committee is aware of some court mandated restrictions on public disclosure of specific aspects of the ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

It is our understanding that these restrictions are limited and not applicable to all aspects of the pending bankruptcy.

The Committee expects the witnesses to answer questions to the fullest extent possible.