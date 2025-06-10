DEADLINE ALERT for TMCI, IBTA, NPWR: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Opportunity to Lead Securities Fraud Class Actions

BENSALEM, Pa., June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMCI)

Class Period: May 8, 2023 – May 7, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) competition impacted the demand for and utilization of its primary product, the Lapiplasty 3D Bunion Correction System (the “Lapiplasty”); (2) as a result, Treace Medical’s revenue declined and the Company needed to accelerate its plans to offer a product that was an alternative to osteotomy (a surgical procedure that involves cutting and realigning a bone to improve its position or function); and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE: IBTA)

Class Period: April 2024 IPO

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 16, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Kroger’s contract was at-will; (2) a large client could cancel their contract with Ibotta without warning; (3) despite providing a detailed explanation of the terms of Ibotta’s contract with Walmart, there was not a single warning of the at-will nature of Kroger’s contract; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

NET Power Inc. (NYSE: NPWR)

Class Period: June 9, 2023 – March 7, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2025

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Net Power was unlikely to complete Project Permian on schedule, and the project was likely to be significantly more expensive than Defendants had represented, because of, inter alia, supply chain issues and numerous site- and region-specific challenges; (2) accordingly, Defendants’ projections regarding the time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were unrealistic; (3) the increased time and capital needed to complete Project Permian were likely to have a significant negative impact on the Company’s business and financial results; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

